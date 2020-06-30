Ozark: Coming to an End!

It's almost the end of the line for the Byrde family.

Netflix has reportedly renewed Ozark for a fourth and final season.

TuSubtitulo first reported the news.

The series focuses on a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel going horribly wrong, forcing financial advisor Martin "Marty" Byrde to propose to make amends by offering to set up a bigger laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks region of central Missouri.

Marty suddenly relocates his family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the remote summer resort community of Osage Beach, Missouri.

When the Byrdes arrive in Missouri, they become entangled with local criminals, including the Langmore and Snell families, and later the Kansas City Mafia.

The robust cast includes Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner.

Ozark has received positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for its tone, directing, and acting throughout its run.

The series has received 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, with Bateman winning gold for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, both in 2019.

In addition, Bateman has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

The third season launched in March, and was the series' best-reviewed season to date, garnering a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the series has had a successful run to date, the future is never certain with Netflix originals. The streamer has canceled many buzzy series without conclusions.

As such, it's rare for Netflix originals to live beyond their first or second seasons, but at least fans of Ozark know the show will be wrapping up while it is still creatively fresh.

No details have been revealed on when the final season might air, but given that the Covid-19 outbreak has brought TV production to a grinding halt, it may not be until late 2021.

We'll keep you up to speed on any new developments as they happen.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.