Perfect Harmony Star Reacts to Cancellation: 'My Heart Really Hurts'

Perfect Harmony's cancellation on Wednesday took the show's fans by surprise.

The NBC comedy was axed after a single season, and series star Anna Camp took to social media to open up about sadness about the decision.

“Well, NBC has cancelled Perfect Harmony and my heart really hurts,” the actress said on Instagram.

“We had an incredible female showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room.”

Camp added, “I’ve never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production."

"We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I’ll never forget one second of the most joy I’ve had onset."

"I’ll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I’ll miss Ginny so so much.”

Perfect Harmony, unfortunately, was saddled with low ratings since it debuted on NBC.

Through 13 episodes, it averaged under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo, meaning that it was earmarked for cancellation early on.

The lack of interest in the show extended to digital metrics, with the show struggling to make much of an impact.

Perfect Harmony starred West Wing grad, Bradley Whitford, as a former Princeton music professor who whips a small-town choir into shape.

The cast also included Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, and Rizwan Manji.

NBC canceled Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector alongside Perfect Harmony.

The network previously renewed This Is Us, Chicago Fire, Med, PD, New Amsterdam, Superstore, SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, and Good Girls.

Indebted, Manifest, Council of Dads, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist remain on the bubble.

Of those shows, Manifest and Zoey are expected to continue.

