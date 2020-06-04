Stephen Amell Responds to Being Called Out for 'Racist Ways'

Stephen Amell has responded after comic book writer Tee Franklin called him racist.

A fan account called out the actor on Monday after he continued to host his podcast, "How'd You Do It?," even after Grant Gustin's decision to skip appearing on the episode due to George Floyd's death.

“Full disclosure: Grant Gustin was supposed to be the guest this morning,” Amell shared in a video on Twitter.

“He very politely and calmly texted me yesterday and said that with everything going on in Los Angeles that maybe this wasn’t the appropriate time to spend 45 minutes talking about how he became such a giant, lovable television star.”

The fan account wrote the follwing post in response, “Not Grant Gustin telling Stephen Amell I’m not going to be a part of your podcast while you gain ad revenue during the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”

Franklin then wrote on the tweet with her feelings on Amell.

“F—k @StephenAmell he’s been showing us his racist ass ways for quite awhile [sic] now. AND his wife [Cassandra Jean Amell],” she alleged.

“Also Grant Gustin ain’t absolved, cuz he DEFINITELY didn’t support & speak out for [Candice Patton].”

Amell later shared his thoughts on the situation.

“You totally nailed me,” he said.

“Hope that makes you feel better. I just followed you… so if you need something or you want to help me better understand, hit me up and we can chat!”

Clearly unimpressed with Amell's tone, she responded:

“I’m not sure why your tone is condescending, but I’m not beat for it,” she wrote.

“That ‘hope that makes you feel better’ ain’t it, Stephen. Nothing I do or say when I call out racism makes me feel better.”

“I’m not the only Black woman that’s called you out, so I know you’ve had these conversations," she continued.

"Silence is complicity, while playing ignorant is ludicrous. You’re a father & someone in their 30’s you’re not new to racism & if you believe Toronto isn’t racist that’s your privilege."

"I shouldn’t have to ‘help you’ understand the things you do and say are harmful. These are things that are learned behavior.”

Amell's wife, Cassandra has yet to react to the comic book writer's claims.

