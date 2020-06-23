Stranger Things Season 4 Will Feature 'Deep, Dark Backstory Reveal' for Hopper

Stranger Things Season 4 may be a long way off, but some new and exciting details have emerged.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper on the Netflix smash, has issued some hints for fans.

The actor explained to Deadline that viewers will "get to see some of Hopper's deep backstory" during the fourth season, with answers on the way surrounding some big questions.

As you will recall, Stranger Things Season 2 left fans with a lot of questions when Eleven discovered boxes in the Hopper's attic labeled "Dad," "Vietnam," and "New York."

“I’m really excited to let people see these really deep colors in him,” Harbour told the outlet.

“Each season we see a different side of him. Last season was… a bit wackier, and I loved playing that. Now [in Season 4] he is painted in a bit of a darker palette; he’s able to express some of these really deep things that we’ve… hinted at with the boxes in Season 2."

“It’s very epic,” the actor continued of Season 4.

“There are monsters and horror and scares. There’s also some great Indiana Jones-type action.”

The series typically takes longer than most shows to produce, but fans got a glimmer of hope earlier this year when it was announced the production was underway in March.

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 outbreak derailed production after a few weeks, and there's no telling when production will resume.

“We don’t really know what the future holds,” he stated.

“I don’t feel like anybody knows. We’re all playing it by ear. We want to get up and running as soon as possible.”

Hopper was seemingly killed off on Stranger Things Season 3, leaving fans to wonder what could possible come next.

However, Netflix released a clip earlier this year that confirmed he was imprisoned in Russia.

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American’” aka Hopper, the Duffer Brothers said in a statement at the time. “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.

“Meanwhile, back in the states,” the statement continued, “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.