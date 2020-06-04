Summer TV Shows in Limbo

We're officially into the summer months, TV Fanatics.

That means scripted originals are scaling back for the season, but this is a summer like no other.

While shows such as Big Brother, Love Island, Animal Kingdom, and Claws would typically have premiere dates by now, all four of those shows are MIA.

This is in response to novel Coronavirus pandemic that has brought Hollywood -- and beyond -- to a grinding halt.

Several TV shows were unable to complete production on their seasons, and it's not safe for some reality shows to enter production as planned.

TV Fanatic is here to update you on the future of shows you typically watch during summer.

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

This beloved unscripted offering was unable to complete production.

No details have been released by NBC, but it's possible that the series could sit out of this summer entirely, depending on when it is safe to resume.

NBC could push the series to next summer or complete production and keep the episodes in case it needs them throughout the regular TV season.

Ultimately, it will come down to whether NBC wants it.

Animal Kingdom - TNT

This addictive drama that focuses on one of the most dysfunctional families on the small screen is very much in limbo.

It was renewed for Season 5, but the pandemic brought production to a halt with several episodes unproduced.

There is a lot up in the air both on the screen and of it for fans.

TNT could agree to air the completed episodes this summer, but the more likely scenario would be to save it until late 2020 or early 2021.

The Bachelorette - ABC

This summer reality series typically bows in late May.

Despite the season already being cast with Clare Crawley in the lead, it has been reported that many of the men will be replaced.

No ETA on a premiere date, but there is word that the series will move to a resort and keep all the action within the one setting.

Big Brother - CBS

CBS summer staple Big Brother usually has a premiere date by now, but the show is very much in limbo.

It has been renewed, yes, but that was for a summer launch. The pandemic means that the show cannot be safely produced.

The Canadian edition was canceled midway through its most recent season because of the virus, so CBS will not want that to happen.

Given that Big Brother has a fast turnaround, it will probably debut in late August and run until CBS needs the slots back for scripted originals.

Blood & Treasure - CBS

This fun series was perfect summer TV and CBS renewed it, despite soft on-air ratings.

The sophomore season entered production in October 2019, and CBS has yet to schedule it.

It is likely that post-production was not completed before the COVID-19 shutdown brought everything to a halt.

It could air this year, but it could also be pushed to midseason.

City on a Hill - Showtime

This Kevin Bacon-led thriller was in production when the pandemic hit.

Unfortunately, production has been shut down, and the show is currently MIA.

Still, it will give fans longer to dissect some of the revelations from the close of its first season.

Claws - TNT

Like Animal Kingdom, Claws did not complete production on its most recent season.

If you watch Claws online, you know Desna and her crew have a lot to deal with in the fourth and final season.

But fans will have have to wait some time before the episodes see the light of day.

The series is a hoot, and it will be so worth the wait.

Euphoria - HBO

Production on this premium cable drama was supposed to get underway in March.

As you can probably imagine, it did not get underway.

Having a leading lady named Zendaya, who is probably one of the most in-demand actresses around, will complicate things.

The actress is busy, and it means the series may not return until *GASP* next summer.

Fear the Walking Dead - AMC

This spinoff may not be all that great, but it would be something to watch for fans of the franchise.

It has been renewed for Season 6, and it was in production when the pandemic hit.

As a result, the show will not be premiering in the summer like it usually does.

AMC does typically split the season up, so it could mean that a fall launch with less than 8 episodes could be in order.

We know you want to find out what became of Morgan, but patience is a virtue.

Glow - Netflix

Production on the final season was affected.

Only a handful of weeks of production were completed by the time the pandemic hit.

The Alison Brie-led comedy typically debuts in the summer, but fans will have to wait even longer for the conclusion.

The good news is that all episodes will debut at once when it does finally arrive.

Good Trouble - Freeform

The series was slated to return for its third season this summer.

But given that production was halted, Freeform pushed the series to 2021.

It's unclear when production will resume, but fans will be paying attention for a premiere date to get answers to all of those season finale questions.

We really are hooked on this spinoff of The Fosters.

grown-ish - Freeform

This Yara Shahidi-led black-ish spinoff has been pushed to 2021.

The second half of its third season will air then, and the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Even though Freeform cannot seem to get a show off the ground, this has been a resounding success since it debuted.

The Handmaid's Tale - Hulu

This Elisabeth Moss-led drama has suffered a setback due to the pandemic.

Given that zero episodes have been completed for its fourth season, don't expect it back in 2021.

The more likely scenario is a Spring 2021 launch.

How will we be able to tide ourselves over until then?

Watch the series from the beginning!

Love Island - CBS

Love Island Season 1 was filmed in Fiji, but that does not appear to be an option this year.

It has already missed its planned April launch, but recent reports have suggested that the second season will be filmed in the U.S.

It makes sense.

The UK version was scrapped entirely for this summer, but that could be attributed to the lack of good weather.

Look for Love Island to launch with Big Brother later this season.

The Outpost - The CW

This popular drama is not airing in the summer as normal.

The third season is being used to prop up the network's pandemic-proof fall schedule.

It will be paired with the final episodes of Supernatural.

Pose - FX

This riveting cable drama features some of the best acting on the small screen.

Despite being renewed for a third season, it will not be airing this summer.

The series was in production when the shutdown hit.

Queen of the South - USA Network

This hit summer staple is in limbo.

Despite scoring a renewal for a fifth season, the coronavirus pandemic scuppered production plans.

USA Network has yet to announce what will become of the series, but it will likely resume production later this year for an early 2021 premiere.

Stranger Things - Netflix

Fans will have to wait longer to find out what becomes of Eleven and her friends.

Stranger Things Season 3 launched last summer, but production had not even started on Season 4 when the pandemic hit.

So, don't expect the show to return until 2021.

We're sure it will be worth the wait.

Younger - Paramount Network

Younger has been renewed for Season 7.

The series typically debuts in the summer, meaning that it should have completed production by now.

However, Paramount has yet to announce a premiere date.

Fans will have to wait longer to find out more about what will become of Liza, Maggie, Josh, and Kelsey.

Which of these shows do you want back?

