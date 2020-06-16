The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe to Compete on Dancing With the Stars

Kaitlyn Bristowe is returning to ABC.

The former Bachelorette was officially confirmed as a cast member on Dancing with the Stars Season 29 on Monday night.

Bristowe returned to ABC screens on the night for the latest episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

The episode zeroed in on The Bachelorette Season 11, running down the best and worst of the season.

Series host Chris Harrison dropped the bombshell on Bristowe during the episode in a moment that found Bristowe thinking that her boyfriend Jason Tartick was proposing her.

It all started when Harrison invited the pair to chat and asked them how they met. The pair admitted they were thankful for the Bachelor franchise for bringing them together.

"By the way, I know you mentioned meeting your future wife ... you know I'm an ordained minister," Harrison said.

"Oh my gosh. Don't even do this. My stomach just sank because I was like wait is this happening right now?" Bristowe said before saying she felt a ring in Tartick's pocket.

"I love that we just zinged her and didn't even try to," Harrison said, before dropping the actual news.

"In all seriousness, I do have a real question for you Kaitlyn. This is a question I'm so excited to ask you because, well, your life is about to change," Harrison said to the confused reality star.

"What?!" Bristowe said before looking at Tartick to ask: "Do you know about this?"

"Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars?" Harrison asked.

"Are you serious?" she responded, adding, "Play it cool Kaitlyn, play it cool!" she hilariously told herself.

"Are you serious? Chris! I'm shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I'm going to cry," Bristowe continued.

"I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette. That is the last thing in the world I thought you were going to say. I thought you were going to ask me to take over your job ... I don't know," she said.

"Is that a yes?" Harrison asked. "Yes yes! I'm so honored to say yes," Bristowe said back.

Bristowe has been open in the past about wanting to compete on the dancing competition series.

She said last year that she thought that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss was the reason why she could not compete.

“They won’t let me [go on the show], ever,” Bristowe claimed in an interview with Nikki Glaser on Talkhouse Podcast.

“I’ll tell you exactly why I can’t go on Dancing with the Stars. Anybody that listens to this podcast knows why I cannot go on Dancing with the Stars," she continued.

"And it’s because, and I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s—. He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women.”

This was not the first time she called the franchise creator out for blocking her from DWTS, however.

"Actually I was offered it, had the contract & Mike Fliess [sic] told me I wasn’t allowed,” she tweeted in 2017 after The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall was cast on season 24 of the series.

“He said he didn’t want people wanting fame after his show.”

Fleiss responded at the time, tweeting: “@kaitlynbristowe has my total support if she wants to appear on DWTS!!!”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.