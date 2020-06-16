The Bold And the Beautiful Becomes First U.S. Series to Resume Production Following COVID-19 Hiatus

The Bold and the Beautiful is back in production.

According to Deadline, the beloved daytime soap will resume production following the Covid-19-induced hiatus that spanned three months.

The series is the first scripted series on U.S. soil to return to production, but that's not to say that production will not be without hurdles.

CBS still has no episodes in the can, meaning that the earliest the series could return to the air is July.

To keep everyone on the set of the series safe, production will follow the COVID-19 safety protocols set by LA County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City’s owner Hackman Capital Partners, and its resumption became possible after the producers reached agreements with the Hollywood guilds.

Deadline notes that the cast and crew were tested for the coronavirus Monday, and that tests will be carried out regularly to keep the set safe from the COVID-19 outbreak.

To help matters and maintain some semblance of social distancing, less people will be on the set at the time, meaning workers on the show will have shorter work days.

Staggered call times will help this, but some of the scripts have had to be changed to allow for these changes.

The series has also hired at COVID-19 coordinator, who will be around the set at all times. The coordinator is there to make sure everyone on set is adhering to the guidelines set out.

Additionally, the cast and crew members will be required to wear face coverings when they are not filming a scene for the hit series.

The Bold and the Beautiful exhausted original episodes in April, forcing CBS to get creative and run with themed weeks of encores to entice viewers to watch.

The news of the show returning to production will be good news for fans who have been eager to find out what comes next.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.