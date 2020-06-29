The Hills: New Beginnings Eyes Return to Production Without 2 Stars

The Hills: New Beginnings will be back in production in the coming weeks.

Page Six is reporting that the MTV reality revival is set to resume filming on its sophomore run this summer.

At this moment in time, it's looking like a late July or early August return to filming, several months after the series was placed on hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As expected, there will be new safety protocols in place to keep the cast and crew safe while new episodes are filmed.

“Production is working with health officials in Los Angeles County to assure a healthy filming situation,” an insider said.

“They will be doing some self-shooting but mostly back to filming with the new health regulations in place for filming.”

As previously reported, Mischa Barton has been let go from the series, and will have no presence on the second season.

Caroline D'Amore has been drafted in as her replacement.

If you watch The Hills: New Beginnings online, you know that Mischa did not bring the drama that fans expected.

Beyond an argument with Perez Hilton, the producers probably expected fireworks.

Stephanie Pratt is also leaving the series behind. Pratt appeared for most of the original run but announced earlier this year that she was quitting ahead of Season 2.

The former star stirred up controversy last month when she suggested that violence be used against looters during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

"Shoot the looters - using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down," she tweeted in May.

Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Whitney Port, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jason Wahler, and Kaitlynn Carter are all set to return for The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2.

Kristen Cavallari, who led the final two seasons of the original series, is returning for a cameo.

It's unclear whether this could blossom into something more given that she ended her own reality series, Very Cavallari, after splitting with husband Jay Cutler.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Look for The Hills: New Beginnings to return later this year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.