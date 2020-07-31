90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle Threatens to Seek Full Custody After Explosive Fight With Karine Martins

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins may be in a good place on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 5, but it looks like their relationship is imploding off-screen.

Paul went on Instagram Live Thursday to give fans a look into the aftermath of a nasty fight between the pair.

“Karine and her lawyer did call the cops. I’m not making this stuff up,” he says in the since-deleted video.

The police are present at the scene, prompting Paul to say the following:

"I have no idea why you guys were called. I don’t know what I’ve done.”

He added, “I’m pro-police I have nothing against you guys. I just want to know what’s going on.”

The police wondered what had transpired before they arrived.

“We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what’s going on with this,” Paul told the officers.

Paul said he was not impressed with the messages Karine was sending, and claimed there was a Child Protective Services investigation currently open on Karine.

He added that she had reached a deal with CPS, but was not holding up her side of the deal.

Paul went on to say that he has cameras all around his home, and that one of them captured Karine pushing him the day before.

He wanted to make it clear, however, that he loves Karine, but cannot stand for her calling the cops on him for no reason.

Paul alleged that he had never hit his wife and that they even went as far as trying therapy, but she refused to enter the building.

While there was no resolution to the Instagram footage because it was cut short and subsequently deleted, it certainly makes it seem like their relationship is still turbulent.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know Karine moved to the U.S. to be with Paul and to raise their son.

However, she was unimpressed with Paul, calling him a "no good husband" in a recent episode, prompting this response from Paul.

“We spend every penny we have on bills and designer clothes and video games for you,” he wrote via Instagram.

“I did not buy anything for myself. I made sure you and Pierre had everything you all could possibly want, and I bought nothing for myself.”

It's unclear whether they are still together or if they have parted ways, but due to the nature of being in a relationship on reality TV, they likely have an NDA in place that prevents them from confirming whether they have split up or not.

Their relationship begun on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, before continuing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

