Grant Gustin Remembers 'One of a Kind' Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera

Grant Gustin has opened up following the passing of Naya Rivera, his former Glee co-star, and has revealed he was "intimidated" by Rivera's "talent" and "presence" on the hit FOX dramedy.

Gustin, who now leads the cast of The Flash, played Sebastian Smythe for three seasons.

He took to social media to pay tribute to the actress, who was declared dead on Monday after a drowning accident.

"This loss is truly unimaginable," he shared alongside a photo of Rivera and her young son, Josey.

"As many people have stated, Naya was a force. I was intimidated by her talent and presence on set, but she was always so kind and welcoming to me," he added.

"So many of my Glee memories on and off set have Naya in them. She was one of a kind."

"My heart breaks for her family and friends. I’ll always keep Naya in my heart and remember her for the strong, talented and compassionate person she was to me in the brief time I got to spend with her. Sending so much strength and love to her family and everyone who’s heart is breaking over this tragic loss."

Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California on Monday.

The actress went missing five days earlier after she rented a pontoon boat on the lake with her son. Josey was later found on the boat asleep.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the sad news at a press conference Monday afternoon.

“There was no indication of foul play, and no indication this was a suicide,” Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters.

“Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans, who have been holding out hope for the best.”

The county medical examiner officially ruled Rivera’s death an accidental drowning on Tuesday.

Rivera's family released a statement Tuesday.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week,” her family’s statement now reads.

“While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

