Greg Vaughan Out of Days of Our Lives After 8 Years: 'My Time Was Coming to an End'

The mass exodus at Days of Our Lives is not slowing down.

Greg Vaughan is the latest veteran cast member to exit the daytime sudser after eight years in the role of Eric.

The actor revealed his exit in a podcast on Wednesday.

“I’ve finished my reign at Days,” Vaughan says in the July 22 episode of That’s Awesome! With Steve and Bradford, which is co-hosted by Vaughan’s former General Hospital co-stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson.

Days of Our Lives is going through a lot of casting changes as it heads into its 56th season.

It was reported last year that the entire cast was released from their contracts in an apparent cost-cutting measure with renewal negotiations heating up.

“I’m taking a break, if you will. Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go,” he said, noting that he felt his time on the series “was coming to an end, anyway.”

Vaughan has been a part of the Days ensemble since 2012, so his exit will be felt by the fans of the show.

The good news is that the actor also appears on OWN's Queen Sugar in the role of Calvin, so the actor will still be busy.

Earlier this month, Kristian Alfonso quit the series after 37 years in the role.

”I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September,” she said in a statement. “I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

The actress later revealed that her quitting came after the executive producers of the show pitched a storyline that would take her off the show for five months.

As for when viewers will see the last of Eric, we don't know, but the actor seems open to the idea of returning down the line.

“For all my Days fans that are listening, I love you all,” he said. “It’s never over, so I’m not going to say it’s over.”

What do you think of this exit? Do you think too many big characters are exiting the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.