Hanna Review: Back Inside

It's early yet so of course Hanna's mission was FUBAR.

Maybe Hanna and/or Marissa should have asked Clara if she wanted to be rescued on Hanna Season 2 Episode 3 and Hanna Season 2 Episode 4.

Then maybe they could have avoided the world of hurt that they are looking at in the second half of Hanna Season 2.

Especially Marissa. This whole "trying-to-be-a-good-person" thing is really kicking her ass.

First, she rushed to Belgium to save Hanna after her ill-planned invasion of Passway Pharmaceutical, just trying to get a lead on where Clara had been taken on Hanna Season 2 Episode 2.

Those who thought that Hanna might have learned something from that fiasco are delusional.

Marissa offered Hanna a new life under the radar in Canada. Great deal, eh?

But no. As Hanna has proved time and time again in the past, when she gets an idea in her head, watch out.

She was going to free Clara. End of story.

No, not of story. Hanna always expected Marissa to help her, since Marissa had played a major part in getting Clara recaptured.

It wasn't enough for Marissa to explain that she sacrificed Clara to keep Hanna hidden.

Nope. Hanna logic decreed that if Marissa got Clara caught, then Marissa should help free her.

Since Hanna have shown that she'll follow her head when she's on a mission, even if it's to her own detriment, Marissa had little choice but to agree to help her.

Hanna's plans tend to be rather linear.

She had the capsule she removed from Clara's arm on Hanna Season 2 Episode 1, which had the name "Passway" stamped on it.

So she borrowed a laptop to look up what Passway is and where it is and then hopped a bus to get to Belgium.

While there, under the influence of an experimental drug for Utrax, she sneaked up on a man typing a memo that contained the phrase "The Meadows."

Then what's her plan? Go back to the company that she just escaped from and skulk around, trying to find the man who was typing the memo.

Granted, Hanna had some cover since the local police were blaming the trial participant whom Hanna had bullied into giving up her slot.

However, that impulsive move, followed by Sonia's interrogation of the unfortunate woman, led to Carmichael determining that Hanna was still alive.

Erik should have taught Hanna chess so she would be planning several moves ahead.

Luck and nerve are only going to get her so far.

After she steals an employee badge and gets inside Passway, she overheard Dumont talking about making a special delivery to The Meadows. Then she stole a card and tailed him, only then contacting Marissa and bringing her up to speed.

Turning on her only ally in Marissa wasn't terribly thought out either.

And they had been bonding so well after Marissa picked her up following Marissa killing Sonia.

Marissa brought on some of that beating by acting secretive while taking the call from Carmichael.

Still, after rifling Marissa's purse, Hanna did have the option of seeking an explanation from Marissa, rather than just running away.

Again, this was Hanna reacting without a plan rather than acting with a strategy.

Then she just stood there dumbfounded when she discovered Clara in civvies while she was surrounded by guards.

She could learn from Marissa if only she would listen. Marissa hasn't lasted this long in black ops without thinking before acting.

A couple examples of this was her contacting Mannion so that she had backup then crashing her car into a tree to explain her injuries from her brawl with Hanna.

That got her inside The Meadows without too many questions.

Carmichael needed her to get through to Hanna so that gave her the free rein that she needed at the compound.

During that interrogation, Hanna realized, a little late, that Marissa was on her side.

Hanna pretended to be a willing convert and Marissa pretended to have done her job so she could leave, unfortunately with a driver.

They were primed for their escape except no one bothered to ask Clara what she wanted.

Complicating matters was that Clara didn't know what she wanted, especially after she received that phony letter from her mother.

And she admitted as much to Sandy, who, it has been established, is a snitch.

Their getaway failed as a result.

The old Marissa would have found a way to question Clara before planning this escape, to make sure she was committed. New Marissa is too trusting.

We did get to better understand what Leo does. He's a manipulator.

He manipulated Sandy into forgiving Clara by giving her that Bible. He conned Jules and Sandy into using the technique they learned in class to steal booze for their party.

I wonder if he can get into Hanna's head as well and how dangerous that could be.

It sure looks like Clara has drank the Kool-Aid the way she and the other trainees backed Hanna into a corner in her room.

Do both Marissa and Hanna end up imprisoned at The Meadows? Or does Mannion free them somehow?

