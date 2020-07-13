Naya Rivera: Body Found in Search for Missing Glee Star

A body has been found in the search for missing Glee star Naya Rivera.

The announcement was made via the Ventura Sheriff's Department's Twitter page.

"A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake," reads the post.

The sad development comes after a search got underway when it emerged that the actress failed to return a pontoon boat to the facility from which she rented it on July 8 in California.

Her four-year-old son was found alone on the vehicle.

The child is said to have told authorities that his mother went underwater at one point and never returned.

“[They] found her boat adrift with Naya’s 4-year-old son asleep on the boat and Naya was nowhere to be found,” the same sheriff's department said earlier this month, adding:

“This is an active investigation.”

"It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface.”

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Capt. Eric Buschow, of the sheriff’s department, said at the time.

“I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Authorities later believed Naya to be "presumed drowned" and the search changed to a recovery operation shortly after.

A search and rescue dive team and a helicopter with a drone were sent to the scene to assist.

With the details about low visibility in the lake emerging, authorities also said that a body may never be found.

To be clear, it's possible that the body found may not be the Glee star. More details will be released at the aforementioned press conference.

The search continued over the weekend, with Naya's family getting involved.

Her Glee co-star Heather Morris also asked to get involved in the search.

"My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru," the actress wrote on Twitter.

"I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you."

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the hit Fox drama Glee from 2009-15, and later went on to star in shows such as Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.

UPDATE: It has been confirmed that the body found is Naya Rivera. May she rest in peace.

