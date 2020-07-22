Naya Rivera Remembered by Glee's Chris Colfer: ‘Being in Naya’s Presence Made You Feel Protected’

Chris Colfer has penned a touching tribute to his fallen Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera's body was found earlier this month, five days after she was declared missing.

Her young son, Josey, was found asleep on a boat on Lake Piru in California, and a search got underway for Rivera.

The youngster told authorities that Rivera never returned to the surface after swimming in the lake.

In a touching piece for Variety, Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on the show, said how she Rivera was "the cool older sister you went to for advice" and that "just being in Naya's presence made you feel protected" in the workplace.

He also opened up about her "heroic and groundbreaking portrayal" of Santana Lopez on the Fox dramedy, noting that it gave inspiration to "millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community."

"As a friend, you could talk to her about anything," the actor continued.

"She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip.

"She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth – even when it was hard to hear."

Colfer went on to speak about the "void" left behind by the passing of Rivera.

"To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief. She is a shining example of the impact a person can have when one lives fearlessly," he added.

"Her loss is a tragic reminder to celebrate every moment we possibly can with the people we love because the only thing we know for certain about life is how fragile it can be.

"To quote Naya herself, 'No matter the year, circumstance, or strife, everyday you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised.'"

