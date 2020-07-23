Nina Dobrev Sets TV Return in Woman 99 Adaptation

Nina Dobrev is about to take a bite out of the small screen once again.

The beloved Vampire Diaries star is set to lead the cast of Woman 99, a series adaptation of Greer Macallister's novel of the same name.

Dobrev will also executive produce.

Woman 99 tells the story of a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum ends up risking her safety, her life and her own sanity.

Dobrev will executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea (Big Little Lies), while Macallister is on board as a consulting producer.

The novel was released in March 2019 and was an immediate success.

“Greer’s gripping novel has so many elements that I love including a courageous heroine, the mighty bond of sisters and the power of perseverance, all set against a heartbreaking backdrop exploring the historical treatment of women cast off from society,” said Papandrea, who won an Emmy for HBO's Big Little Lies in 2017.

Added Dobrev: “It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women with women for women. Unfortunately, history continues to repeat itself, and Woman 99 explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place.”

Dobrev is best known for her lead role as Elena Gilbert on The CW's The Vampire Diaries, which hit the air in 2009.

Dobrev exited the series at the close of its sixth season, but returned during the eigth and final season to wrap up her character's storyline.

The franchise, however, lives on with Legacies, a spin-off of the parent series and The Originals, which focuses on a magic school in Mystic Falls.

Dobrev focused on movies after initially exiting TVD, but returned to TV screens in a regular basis on the midseason comedy series Fam on CBS.

Despite garnering decent reviews, the series was not renewed for a second season.

While Woman 99 does not have a writer or a network attached, we're sure it will be snapped up by a network or streaming service in due course.

What are your thoughts on Nina Dobrev making a TV comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.