Pretty Little Liars EP Confirms: Did Emily and Alison Reunite?

When Pretty Little Liars wrapped its seven-season run, Emily and Alison were happy.

After a string of ups and downs, they managed to come out the other side, and built a family unit.

All seemed to be going well for them ... until Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists hit the air.

The spinoff took Alison away from her wife and children to start a new life in Beacon Heights, and she found herself immersed in another murder.

Throughout PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 we learned there was a rift of epic proportions between Alison and Emily.

Their relationship seemed to conclude forever when Alison received divorce papers.

When the spinoff was canceled after a single season, fans questioned whether the power couple found their way back together.

Fortunately, that seems to be the case.

PLL showrunner Marlene King took to social media to give fans an update on the matter, and it's good news.

"Emison is going strong. They are reunited and loving each other hard," she wrote in response to a question.

"Plus they are great moms, raising their daughters to be strong women who are true to themselves and their identities."

Fans were happy about the news.

"AHHHHHHH WISH WE CAN WITNESS THAT," said one, while another said:

"okay we won but like you should’ve just left them alone in the first place."

"You just made my day. Working in a customer facing job right now is insanely difficult," said another excited Emison fan.

"I know they are fictional characters but I'm invested in them still. @shaymitch @SashaPieterse stole me heart."

Other viewers wanted some updates on Spoby, aka Spencer and Toby.

PLL: The Perfectionists revealed that Spencer and Toby eloped, and there were strong hints that the couple had a baby on the way.

So, there we have it.

Pretty Little Liars recently launched on HBO Max after leaving Netflix earlier this year.

All seven seasons are available to be streamed, and fans have been vocal about wanting a movie.

Mary and Alex Drake are still on the run, so it's a possibility!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.