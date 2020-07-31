Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence After Suicide Attempt, Says She's Been Exploited by 'Toxic' Reality TV Industry

Tamar Braxton has opened up about her attempt to take her own life.

The star took to social media late Thursday to thank those who have supported her and to hit out at the toxic world of reality TV.

"First and foremost, thank you," Braxton said in a caption alongside a series of photos with her statement.

"Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support," the Celebrity Big Brother winner said.

"In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing.

"I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago."

According to reports, Braxton was upset about the way producers of her reality TV series for WeTV portrayed her on both Braxton Family Values and her forthcoming series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.

She was reportedly discovered after an overdose by David Adefeso, her boyfriend.

"Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love," she continued in her social media post.

"We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy."

"I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world."

Braxton touched upon the portrayal of her family on TV over the years.

"Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," she says.

The singer claims that she was "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," prompting her to write "a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."

Braxton says the letter was a "cry for help" and that it was "totally ignored" by WeTV.

"It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. "

"There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person," Braxton said.

Braxton went on to speak about how her life and identity was changed forever by reality TV.

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight," she wrote.

She also said that she is looking to aid other people who suffer from mental illness, including "those of us who's mental illness was only a result from the toxic systematic bondage that dwells television."

"God's grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice," she said.

