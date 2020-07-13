The Bold And the Beautiful: Return Date Announced!

The long wait for fresh episodes of The Bold And the Beautiful is coming to an end.

The hit CBS daytime sudser will return to the air with fresh episodes Monday, July 20.

News of the return comes over two weeks after the series became the first U.S. scripted series to resume.

The reason for the quick turnaround is that two of the episodes airing next week were filmed before the COVID-19 shutdown that brought the TV industry to a halt.

New safety protocols are in place to keep the cast and crew safe.

Executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “We’ve been modifying our spaces, modifying our studio, our booth” and cast and crew will be tested “at least once a week.”

In an effort to keep love scenes on the show, he intended to use “the tricks of the business. We’ll shoot one side of the couple in a romantic scene alone in the room, but looking at a spot very close to them, and then shoot the other side alone. When we edit it together, it will look like they’re nose to nose.”

The cast and crew members will be required to wear face coverings when they are not filming a scene for the hit series.

The Bold and the Beautiful exhausted original episodes in April, forcing CBS to get creative and run with themed weeks of encores to entice viewers to watch.

The news of the show returning to production will be good news for fans who have been eager to find out what comes next.

It's unclear whether there are more planned hiatuses in the coming weeks, but it will all come down to whether coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.