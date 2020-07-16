Tom Bergeron Responds to Tyra Banks Replacing Him on Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron is out, and Tyra Banks is in at ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

That much we've known for a few days now.

Banks has been added as the solo host, with Bergeron, who spent 15 years on the show, getting the boot alongside co-host Erin Andrews.

Bergeron took to Twitter Wednesday with a clever joke because he and Tyra have the same initials.

"I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels," he Tweeted.

This response got a reaction out of Andrews, who wrote:

“You got towels [Tom Bergeron]?”

Replied Bergeron, “I’m sorry this is how you had to find out. #TerryCloth.”

Bergeron has been known to crack a lot of jokes during his time on the series, and that's what fans will miss the most.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted, announcing his departure earlier this week.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," a joint statement from BBC Studios and ABC read, confirming his exit, but it also dropped the bombshell that Andrews was not being asked back.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews broke her silence a day later, writing, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for six memorable seasons."

"Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host, Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges," she continued.

"I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking on heels."

While fans took to social media to blast ABC for the decision, it was announced mere hours later that Tyra Banks would be stepping in to host the series.

She'll also be serving as an executive producer alongside showrunner Andrew Llinares.

"I've been a fan of Dancing With the Stars since its beginning," Banks said in a statement.

"The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk."

What are your thoughts on Bergeron's witty response?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.