Tyra Banks Set as Dancing With the Stars Host After Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Exit

Tyra Banks has been announced as the new host of ABC reality series Dancing With the Stars.

Banks has been added to the show in the immediate aftermath of the firings of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

She'll also be serving as an executive producer alongside showrunner Andrew Llinares.

"I've been a fan of Dancing With the Stars since its beginning," Banks said in a statement.

"The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk."

The official Twitter account for the series welcomed Banks shortly after the announcement.

"Please join us in welcoming @tyrabanks as #DWTS host. Thank you to @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!"

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, added in her own statement that "Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars -- we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success."

"As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage," she added.

"Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America's favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a 'Smize' to fans everywhere."

Valerie Bruce, general manager for LA Productions and BBC Studios, shared similar sentiments.

"Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us," she said in a statement.

"We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars."

"This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing Dancing with the Stars as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction," the statement continued.

"We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the Dancing with the Stars family."

The oustings of Bergeron and Andrews came as a surprise to fans, who quickly took to social media to condemn the controversial decision.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted, announcing his departure earlier this week.

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," a joint statement from BBC Studios and ABC read, confirming the exits at the time.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Andrews broke her silence a day later, writing, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for six memorable seasons."

"Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host, Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges," she continued.

"I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking on heels."

