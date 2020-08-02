90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle Claims Wife Karine Martins and Son Are Missing After Fight, Restraining Order

Paul Staehle has returned to Instagram with another wild set of claims.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared in his Instagram story that his wife, Karine Martins, is missing with their son, Pierre, just days after police were called out to their home.

The 37-year-old reality star shared a video on Friday that showed him in the hospital wearing a mask and waiting for test results.

“Karine took off with Pierre and I don’t know where they are,” he said to his followers, while also claiming that his neighbors called to let him know that she hopped into a car with their son.

He alleged that there was no car seat in the vehicle. Staehle said that he had attempt to contact Karine's mother, and that she was also "worried for her safety" and "wants to get a hold of her."

Staehle said that he had tested positive in the hospital for a sexually transmitted disease, but insisted that he has "never cheated on my wife."

That same day Paul said that Martins had filed a "full restraining order" against him.

“I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said.

To reiterate his point to followers, he shared photos of official paperwork, which said that there was a weapon involved and that he was “armed and dangerous.”

In her written statement, Martins claimed that her husband had raped her and that he is holding onto her Green Card and documents and that she is “not allowed to leave the house.”

She said that he threatened to take their son away “if I ever leave.”

“I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us,” she wrote, while adding that she does “not want any contact with him.”

Staehle returned to social media on Saturday and said that he was "really upset right now" after being visited by the sheriff's department.

“They are looking for Karine,” he said. “Karine is missing, they don’t know where she’s at.”

“I’m very scared for her and the child, as was the sheriff that was here,” he added. “If anybody sees her please contact the Jefferson County sheriff’s department.”

Paul and Karine first appeared on Before the 90 Days Season 1, before moving on to The Other Way Season 1, and their relationship is currently being charted on Happily Ever After Season 5.

They welcomed their first son in March 2019 after suffering two miscarriages.

Earlier this week, Staehle took to Instagram to detail a blowout fight between the pair that came to a head when the cops got involved.

Staehle live-streamed the visit from the authorities and said,

“I have no idea why you guys were called. I don’t know what I’ve done.”

He claimed that he hadn’t harmed his wife, and explained that there were cameras all around his home and footage showed Martins pushing him down earlier that week.

He also claimed that he saw “her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce” and that she got upset when he confronted her about it.

He told the officer about an alleged Child Protective Service investigation being conducted on his wife.

Martins, for her part, opened up about that investigation, claiming that her Paul told CPS she was “always drunk, aggressive and abusive.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.