90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Stick sand Stones

The best thing to come of the hour was Taeyang's 100th day celebration!

Other than that, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 13 was mostly lackluster, and business as usual with some tears tossed in for good measure.

Are any of these couples going to survive? Kenny and Armando, for sure, but otherwise? Probably not.

Kenny & Armando

They continue to be the absolute brightest spot of the season, and that's why it makes you want to fight someone when they're mean to them.

Kenny and Armando are such an endearing couple, and Kenny's daughters have taken to Armando well. You can tell they're all going to be a close-knit family, and it's enough to warm the cockles of your jaded heart.

They manage to make little excursions like going to a taco stand for dinner an entertaining adventure. I mean, you have persnickety Kenny, who doesn't speak a lick of Spanish, trying to find cuisine that suits him or having a full-blown conniption over the bathroom situation.

You have calm, sweet Armando guiding Kenny through things, and mostly unfazed by his endearingly high-maintenance fiance, and then, just when you think you have their dynamic nailed down, it flips on you.

It's taking a lot for Kenny to adapt to Mexico. One has faith that he'll get there, but he's a bit of a handful trying to adjust. It can vary from hilarious to annoying, but we love Kenny, so it is what it is.

In his defense, I've been in some gnarly bathroom situations. If I can avoid using a public bathroom, I will, but sometimes you don't have a choice.

I can't say I wouldn't have freaked out at that fine establishment either. It was filthy, with pee all over the floor, and you had to dip a large food can into a bucket of questionable water and pour it into the basin to flush the contents.

Using the bathroom shouldn't be that much of a workout, dammit. Kenny had never experienced a setup where there was no knob to flush, and God bless that man for never experiencing plumbing issues in his near 60 years on this planet.

It was all fun and laughs, and something his daughters could chuckle about, but then a couple of pendejos caught Kenny and Armando laughing and touching each other, and they didn't hesitate to call them a homophobic slur while leaving.

People are the worst. It's easy to say that words don't matter or hurt, but it's a lie; they do. And when they're words that coincide with particular violence and history, well, it's not as easy to shake off.

Just like that, their night was ruined. Kenny's daughter was angry and in tears, and Armando was slipping back into his shell and felt the situation confirmed some of his biggest fears.

According to Kenny's daughter, she's not accustomed to things like that happening in Florida. While that's hard to believe, it doesn't change that the climate in America is different than in Mexico.

Armando has been trying to explain that to Kenny. He wanted Kenny to have some perspective of why he's concerned about their safety as "out" men in Mexico.

The incident, while minor compared to what it could've been, did bring Kenny back down to reality a bit. He's still not one to let anyone or anything interfere with who he is and his happiness.

And that's where that heartwarming switch came in. We went from Armando being the patient, mature one as he helped Kenny, to Kenny being the wise one reassuring his fiance and daughters.

Armando was making some progress, and this incident pulled him back into his shell, but hopefully, it's something he can continue working on. It's a marathon, not a sprint.

Tim & MelyzzzZzZzZzzzzZzza

The first half of the season is almost over, and bloody hell. What did we get out of this Tim and Melyza storyline? It's an utter snoozefest.

Tim cheated on Melyza and took a sledgehammer to what had previously been a long-term, stable relationship because of a night of boredom and wanting to get laid.

Melyza is upset about this, even though it has been a year later, maybe? Tim is going on a half-ass apology tour, and he's moving to Colombia to repair a relationship that is dead in the water.

Why can't Melyza kick him to the curb, Tim accepts that he can't salvage their relationship now, and they spare us the boredom?

During this installment, Tim ventured into Colombia alone to look for a job despite not having a working visa. Yeah.

I know he sounds like Mater from Cars, but by golly, this man isn't this dense, how did he not know he needs a working visa to obtain a job in Colombia?

When he sat there for a full minute because of his inability to come up with three words to describe himself, despite being fluent in Spanish all the time, I wanted to throw something at the TV.

On the upside, Tim trying to climb aboard that motorcycle before having the good sense to order another taxi was amusing. He's a big guy, and we've seen that they do drive crazy there. I wouldn't have gotten on that thing either.

Brittany & Yazan

Yazan is lovely to stare at; he has puppy eyes.

Yeah, these are the things you think about when Brittany and Yazan are rehashing yet another disagreement they've had since the couple of weeks she's been there.

Unfortunately for us, we didn't get to see the latest drama. We only were able to hear the two of them recount the tale of some drama that unfolded at a family gathering.

Yazan's extended family doesn't care for Brittany, and they are messy as heck. They're always doing something to interfere with their relationship, but in some ways, maybe they see it for what it is.

Whether or not Yazan and Brittany have some love or affection for one another is irrelevant. Personally, it seems Brittany wanted to be on TV, but that's speculation.

They're not compatible, and they never will be, so what's the point?

Brittany tagged Yazan into some pictures on FB or Insta or something, heavens knows, and Yazan's family scrolled through her page and picked out a photo of her wearing a barely-there bikini. They spread that thing around the family group chat, and we're back to Brittany being equated with "prostitutes."

It's a culture clash that will never go anywhere. Brittany is not going to give up being an immodest, sexually-liberated and expressive American, and Yazan is a devout Muslim, who wants the same in his wife.

Brittany admitted to keeping pictures like that up to goad them, and Yazan is tired of being stuck in the middle.

Brittany's text message tirade after the incident was off the charts, and Brittany throwing down gauntlets don't feel right when she's lying and keeping so much from him.

I don't know how they went from her cussing him out via text message to her propositioning him for sex over a smoke. Brittany confirmed that Yazan is a virgin, so they haven't had sex before all of this. It means he isn't running hot and cold with her, or misleading her as some have speculated.

It's Yazan who is disadvantaged here. He's upfront about what he wants. You can't say that Brittany didn't know what she was signing up for going into all of this, so at this rate, it feels like she's jerking him around.

Deavan & Jihoon

Jihoon's family is rather lovely, and it was nice to see this family having a celebration instead of another Jihoon-bashing session. Good grief, those are getting old. It's also nice to see Deavan out of her element for a change.

She rarely has sympathy for Jihoon when he's dealing with her mother and everything that entails, so Deavan getting stressed out about spending time with Jihoon's mother by herself or worrying about if his extended family would accept her was comical.

How many times will Deavan use this translator from hell and get her feelings hurt when it translates something wrong? At this point, it's so bad that I would give the person speaking the benefit of the doubt when speaking.

Jihoon's mother was quite cordial to Deavan, considering she doesn't care for her that much. She didn't even have anything bad to say when Deavan asked her questions about what it takes to be a good Korean daughter-in-law, but the translator said otherwise.

Jihoon's mom was a bit amused that Deavan lacked cutting and cooking skills. Deavan can't seem to help herself.

If there is a specific way they do things, then why did Deavan need to make commentary about how it doesn't matter if the carrots are sliced thin, it'll all turn out the same?

No, beloved. They will not, anyone who has a basic knowledge of cooking knows that if the veggies you're chopping are different sizes, then they won't all cook the same.

Deavan looked out of her element in the kitchen, and it was amusing to see her at the party towering over most of the people there. However, she did look beautiful in the traditional Korean garments for the occasion.

She had all of these reservations, but it turned out that Jihoon's family was far more welcoming and accepting than her family is to him.

Elicia was able to keep it together and not ruin the day, despite her still fuming and lying about Jihoon not running after Drascilla. Man, that woman is a pill. She's headed home soon, though, despite not feeling comfortable leaving her daughter and grandkids in Jihoon's hands.

Is anyone else wondering why these mothers treat their daughters as if they're toddlers who need to be taken care of instead of capable, strong women in relationships where both partners should bear equal responsibility? Just me?

Ari & Bini

You can probably add Ari and Bini on the list of couples who are not providing entertainment value to this franchise.

Janice went home in an emotional montage of tears, hugs, and Janice actually dialing back on her condescension when speaking of all things Ethiopia.

The "Positive Ganster" even had some nice things to say about Bini, and at the end of the day, she knows her daughter well.

She knows that Ari regrets her decision. Janice reminded her that if she changes her mind, she need only call, and they'll send her a plane ticket post-haste and whisk her away from there.

The second Janice left, Ari had a meltdown, and it's all very unsettling.

What is Ari and Bini's history? The more she goes on about how little she knows him, the more it sounds as if they had a one-night stand, and she got pregnant with a stranger.

And if that's what she did, then so be it, but it's the way she acts as if Bini is some predator or stranger she can't even be in the same room with alone that's bothersome.

Ari made a choice. She slept with this man, and she got pregnant, and she decided to keep this child.

She chose to move to Ethiopia, and she's the one choosing to be in this relationship too, he's not forcing it on her.

And her response to Bini from the moment she acted as if he was a different person after he cut his dreads to her shrinking away and telling him she's not looking forward to being around him alone has been irksome and frustrating.

It doesn't matter what Bini does, or how much money he can make, or if he can find them a palace to live in while in Ethiopia, Ari doesn't want to be there.

And if it was just her, then it would be fine, but she's pregnant. I don't see any other scenario where this family-oriented, sheltered, childlike woman doesn't haul ass back to America to stay with her parents, leaving Bini confused, wifeless, and childless, again.

And even though it's the best thing for Ari, it's so deeply disturbing to see this unfold for Bini.

Will she stay or leave? Should Tim return home? Will Armando and Kenny always have a difficult time in Mexico? Hit the comments below.

You can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online here via TV Fanatic.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.