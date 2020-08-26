Altered Carbon Canceled at Netflix

Another one bites the dust at Netflix.

The streamer has just swung the axe on Altered Carbon, Deadline reports.

The decision comes months after the conclusion of Altered Carbon Season 2, which arrived February 27.

Altered Carbon Season 2 was followed by an anime movie in March, but things have been silent since.

It was thought that the series was in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit mere weeks after the serialized drama returned.

Deadline says that the decision is not due to COVID-19 and is actually based on how many viewers watched the second season.

The series did come with a hefty price tag, which would mean that the streamer would be looking for it to overperform in the ratings.

The second season, despite drawing decent reviews and led by Anthony Mackie, did not garner nearly as much buzz as its first season.

It picked up 30 years after the first season, and found Takeshi Kovacs (Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs was recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same.

With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

The cancellation comes on the heels of The Society and I Am Not Okay With this getting the boot due to COVID-19.

The former was ready to enter production in March and all scripts had been written, but Netflix opted to cancel it because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The latter was not officially renewed, but pre-production was about to get underway, meaning that the streamer believed in it.

However, in the middle of a pandemic, the budgets were set to swell.

What do you think of this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.