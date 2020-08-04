Big Brother: Josh Martinez Announces He Will Not Return for All-Stars

Big Brother: All-Stars premieres Wednesday on CBS and a heavily rumored cast member has taken to Twitter to announce they will not be a part of the season.

"There’s been a lot of speculation about me being on this season of big brother Allstars," the Big Brother 19 winner said Tuesday.

"I can say that I will not be on this season. Many rumors have been said in the past few days about me that I couldn’t address but to be clear my health is great."

Martinez was previously reported to be a part of the cast by TMZ, who claimed that he had arrived in Los Angeles to quarantine ahead of the season debut.

Rumors did swirl that Josh and fellow Big Brother alum Kaycee Clarke had tested positive for COVID-19 while in sequester for the season.

While this has not been confirmed, the star did make sure to comment on his health, and to speak about rumors.

"Don’t believe everything you read online most of the rumors about me have been false," he said.

"To be honest I’m bummed that I’m not on but couldn’t be more grateful with everyone over at CBS for always being so great, supportive, & being part of completely changing my life for the better."

"As a super fan I’m excited for this season and can’t wait to root for some of my good friends," he said.

"Congrats to all the alum this szn and wishing all of them the best. I’m so hyped to enjoy the show as a fan & watch with all of you. Sending all of you good vibes."

It's possible that Josh was in Los Angeles as an alternate. The series typically brings extra people into the casting process should anyone have to bow out.

CBS is not confirming the cast ahead of the premiere, with the show opting for its first-ever live move-in event.

The rumored cast list is below.

- Christmas Abbott, Season 19

- David Alexander, Season 21

- Nicole Anthony, Season 21

- Cody Calafiore, Season 16

- Kevin Campbell, Season 11

- Tyler Crispen, Season 20

- Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

- Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

- Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

- Memphis Garrett, Season 10

- Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

- Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

- Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

- Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

- Keesha Smith, Season 10

- Ian Terry, Season 14

Abbott's official website seemingly sent a message to fans earlier today, confirming that she was a part of the cast.

This could have been a scheduled email that was sent before the alum made her way to sequester.

CBS typically announces the cast ahead of premiere.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting news?

Hit the comments.

Big Brother launches Wednesday, 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.