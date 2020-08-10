CSI Revival: Who's Returning?

Ever since it was announced that a revival of CSI was in the works at CBS, fans have been wondering which beloved cast members will be reprising their roles.

According to a new report by TV Line, two fan-favorites are already in advanced talks to appear.

William Petersen and Jorja Fox are in talks to, once again, return Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle respectively.

The outlet notes, however, that CBS has yet to order the project, meaning that it is very much still in development.

The CSI franchise was a viable one for CBS for several years, beginning with CSI, before adding in CSI Miami, CSI NY, and CSI Cyber.

The series has also spawned videogames, among other things, so it is a big brand that is recognized across the globe.

In today's climate, the TV networks are struggling to keep people tuning in because of the fierce competition from streaming offerings.

CSI Season 15 averaged 8.3 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo, but the two-hour series finale event managed 12.2 million viewers and a 1.8 rating.

The Las Vegas-set original series was at one time the most-watched show in the world.

Bringing such a big show back from the dead should get some recognition for the project, and bringing back big names from the better years of the show is bound to get people tuning in.

Granted, the spinoffs have struggled to live up to the main series, but if the main series gets the reboot, it could be a big hit for CBS.

It's also possible that the new series could skip CBS entirely and head to CBS All Access.

THR broke the news in February that a celebration of the show's legacy could be in the works, but it CBS remained silent about it back then.

It's unclear how many episodes the limited series could span, but we do know that Elementary scribe Jason Tracey is attached to pen the script.

Are you on board with this revival news, or do you think it's best to keep the franchise dead?

