High Fidelity Canceled at Hulu

Rob's search for love is over.

Hulu has canceled High Fidelity after one season, it has been announced.

Deadline first reported the news, noting that Hulu deliberated on the decision for a while, even extending the cast options for a month.

The series was originally set to launch on Disney+, but was shifted to Hulu ahead of the launch, thanks in part to it appealing to a more adult audience than the network wanted.

While the series is canceled, Deadline notes that a potential revival on another network is a long shot.

It's rare for streaming shows to be saved after cancellation. In fact, it's rare for any show to get saved, but there are more hurdles when it comes to rescuing a streaming series.

Zoë Kravitz starred as Rob, a Brooklyn record store owner who was a little too obsessed with her failed romantic relationships, but her love for music helped her cope.

David H. Holmes and Da’Vine Joy Randolph co-starred as Rob’s coworkers Simon and Cherise, with Kingsley Ben-Adir playing Rob’s most recent ex Mac, and Jake Lacy playing her new love interest Clyde.

The series dropped in its entirety back in February, just in time for Valentine's Day, and while the reviews were strong, the series had very little buzz.

Given the long time between the premiere date, it was evident that a renewal was not on the way.

Fellow Disney+ pickup Love, Victor, is said to be in contention for a second season, with that series already setting up a writers room prior to its June debut.

We praised High Fidelity in our review for it tackling relationship comedy with a new lick of paint, as well as having a solid soundtrack.

While the series is not continuing, at least there was some semblance of closure in the end.

