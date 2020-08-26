I'm Sorry Canceled: TruTV Reverses Season 3 Renewal Due to COVID

Another TV series is getting the boot due to COVID-19.

TruTV has opted to cancel I'm Sorry, according to Deadline.

Previously renewed for a third season, the outlet notes that the series was two weeks into filming its third season when the shutdown that forced many TV shows to halt production hit.

“Due to circumstances created by COVID, we unfortunately cannot move forward with production on the third season of I’m Sorry,” the network said in a statement to Deadline.

“We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and fresh take on parenthood and are so proud of the show she and her cast and crew created. She was a great partner for many years and we truly wish everyone well.”

10 scripts had been written, which comprised the entire third season, but they will no longer see the light of day.

The cancellation is said to have been a surprise for those closest to the show, especially considering they were gearing up to return to production.

“We are heartbroken. This has been my second baby for almost 5 years,” said Savage.

“While I wish people would be able to see the wonderful 10 episodes we wrote this season, I am so proud of the show we created."

"It is exactly the show I wanted to make and am devastated it’s not continuing. I also want to thank all of our fans for supporting us so incredibly over these past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

The news comes just days after Netflix pulled a similar trick with The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.

The scripts had already been written for the former, and the cast were getting ready to shoot the season when the pandemic forced them to shutdown.

Due to the shutdown, many companies are tightening their budgets and productions to save some money because of the unceertainty surrounding things.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.