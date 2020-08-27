NBC Confirms Fall Premiere Dates for This Is Us and #OneChicago - New Amsterdam, SVU Spinoff Delayed to Midseason!

While many scripted originals are being held until 2021, NBC has announced premiere dates for some of its biggest dramas.

Let's just say these premieres are sooner than some expected.

This Is Us is geting a two-hour premiere Tuesday, November 10.

The juggernaut does not have a firm filming date, but it's sure to be in the coming weeks to make sure it can meet the premiere date.

Chicago Med, Fire, and P.D. will make their triumphant returns Wednesday, November 11.

Olivia Benson and her team will solve some more crimes when Law & Order: SVU Returns Thursday, November 12.

The Blacklist will continue to thrill audiences when it finally returns Friday, November 13.

The network previously announced that Canadian import Transplant would debut Monday, September 1 in the 10/9c.

It will still do so, but The Weakest Link is set to take over the slot on September 28, so it's likely the series is moving to an earlier slot.

Ellen's Game of Games will return to the air in October, while the delayed The Voice will get a premiere Monday, October 19.

American Ninja Warrior will fill in for the singing competition earlier in September.

On the comedy front, Superstore will return Thursday, October 22.

Despite previously appearing on the network's fall schedule, Manifest, New Amsterdam, and Law & Order: Organized Crime have been banished to 2021.

They join Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, KENAN, Making It, MR. MAYOR, SMALL FORTUNE, THAT’S MY JAM, TRUE STORY, Who Do You Think You Are?, YOUNG ROCK, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Have a look at the full list of premieres below.

MONDAY, SEPT. 1

10 pm TRANSPLANT (acquired Canadian series)

MONDAY, SEPT. 7

8 pm American Ninja Warrior

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football season premiere

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football (time slot premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25

10 pm Dateline

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

10 pm WEAKEST LINK

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

8:30 pm CONNECTING…

TUESDAY, OCT. 6

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (time slot premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 19

8 pm The Voice (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

8 pm The Voice (two-hour Tuesday premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

8 pm Superstore

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

9 pm This Is Us (two-hour season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

8 pm The Blacklist

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.