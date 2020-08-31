Power: Tommy-Centric Spinoff to Launch Earlier Than Planned at Starz

The Power universe continues to expand.

Starz has announced that a Power sequel focused on Joseph Sikora's Tommy Egan, which was originally set to be the fifth series in the franchise, will now be the fourth.

Now titled Power Book IV: Force, the series is coming after Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is set to premiere on Starz in 2021.

The Sikora-led spinoff will follow Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” said Starz President of Programming Christina Davis.

Force is one of four spinoffs of Power, and joins Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book V: Influence.

Robert Munic (Empire, Star) will serve as showrunner and executive producer in the Sikora-led spinoff.

"In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz when the spinoffs were announced.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

Power Book II: Ghost is set to debut Sunday at 9/8c, and will move to Sunday at 8/7c the following week.

The original series has proven to be a success story for Starz across the globe, but there's no telling how well the spinoffs will go down with fans.

Many were unimpressed with the direction of Power Season 6, but having the spinoffs zeroing in on specific characters will probably be music to the ears of people who are not fond of all the characters.

What are your thoughts on this spinoff?

Will you follow Tommy in the series?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.