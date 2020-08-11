Ruby Rose Reveals Why She Quit Batwoman

Ruby Rose's exit from The CW's Batwoman after a single season was quite the surprise.

However, the actress has now shed light on why she decided to quit the Arrowverse series, and it was related to a back injury she had surgery to remedy last fall.

Rose previously said that the surgery was for two herniated discs that were close to severing her spinal cord.

10 days later, she was back to work on Batwoman, according to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Being the lead of a superhero show is tough. Being the lead in anything is tough,” Rose says in the new interview.

“But I think, in that particular instance, it was a lot more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery."

"I had my surgery and then 10 days later I went to work, which maybe wasn’t the best idea. Most people take about a month or three off before they return to work.”

Rose went on to speak about Batwoman Season 1 being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it gave her and producers time to think about the show.

“It was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things [with the producers],” she said. “I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

Rose teased her future, and she is not ruling out a return to the small screen.

“I would definitely do [TV] again. I just think that it was also time for me to take a break to fully heal and then return.”

She went on to speak about Javicia Leslie being set as the new lead of the series.

“She seems fantastic,” Rose said of Leslie, who is bisexual and the first Black actress to play a live-action Batwoman.

“Honestly, I was so proud and so happy when I was told who would be replacing me…. I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together.”

Batwoman Season 2 is set to debut in January 2021.

It was recently revealed that Rose's iteration of the superhero will not be killed off. There will be a whole mystery surrounding her departure.

What are your thoughts on this?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.