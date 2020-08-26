Star Trek: Discovery and One Day at a Time to Air on CBS This Fall

The business-as-usual CBS fall schedule is starting to look a lot less likely.

The broadcast network has announced CBS All Access original Star Trek and Pop TV original One Day at a Time will both be used to give the network time until originals return to the air.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

The upcoming broadcasts from CBS News include: television’s #1 news program, 60 Minutes, premiering Sunday, Sept. 20* (7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT); a special edition of 48 Hours: Suspicion on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); the return of 48 HOURS’ Saturday edition on Sept. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT); and the launch of the new six-part series THE FBI DECLASSIFIED on Tuesday, Oct. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The FBI Declassified, narrated by Alana De La Garza, from the CBS drama FBI, gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.

The broadcast is produced by the award-winning team behind CBS News’ 48 HOURS.

The premieres of the three returning reality favorites include:

THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on Friday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT); two-time Emmy Award winner Undercover Boss on Friday, Oct. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT); and the next edition of the multiple Emmy Award-winning reality series The Amazing Race, hosted by Phil Keoghan, on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT).

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 makes its broadcast debut Thursday, Sept. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as a special limited promotional run prior to its third season return on CBS All Access.

The third season of the hit series, starring Sonequa Martin-Green, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Oct. 15 exclusively on CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The broadcast premiere of the drama Manhunt: Deadly Games* from Lionsgate and Spectrum Originals will debut Monday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

The critically acclaimed comedy One Day At a Time* from Pop and Sony Pictures Television debuts on network television with all episodes from its fourth season beginning with back-to-back episodes on Monday, Oct 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

The award-winning series inspired by Emmy winner Norman Lear’s 1975 show of the same name, starring Screen Actors Guild Award winner Justina Machado, tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family.

The scheduled season finales for the summer reality shows, which launched later this year and will extend further into fall, are Love Island on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Big Brother on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Here is the upcoming dates you should know about.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (Special Wednesday Edition)

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND: MORE TO LOVE

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (34th Season Premiere)

*Sunday, Sept. 20

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ 7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES (53rd Season Premiere, RTP 7:00-8:00 ET/PT)

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/ 8:00-9:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/ 9:00-10:00 PM, PT LOVE ISLAND

Monday, Sept. 21

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM LOVE ISLAND (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (10th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9:00-10:00 PM ONE DAY AT A TIME (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season)

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10:00-11:00 PM THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (32nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (NTP)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (22nd Season Finale)

