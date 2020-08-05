S.W.A.T. Season 4 Enters Production: When Does it Premiere?

Fans of CBS drama S.W.A.T. may soon have some fresh episodes.

Executive Producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas took to Twitter Tuesday to confirm that the hit drama is officially in production on its fourth season.

"We start day 1 production on season 4 of #SWAT today. An experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT," he tweeted.

S.W.A.T. was initially set to launch at midseason, but CBS later pulled Survivor from the fall schedule and put S.W.A.T. on in the fall instead.

Filming the series in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will prove to be challenging, but there are new measures in place on productions to maintain safety for the cast and crew.

While CBS has yet to announce what date the series will return, it will likely be late September or early October.

S.W.A.T. EPs and writers announced back in June that they were "determined to do better" examing race and policing in Season 4, following the death of George Floyd.

“[We are] frustrated, angry, but determined to do better. On-screen and off,” said exec producers Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan in a shared statement on Twitter.

"When S.W.A.T. began three years ago on CBS, as writers we examined the intersection of black communities and law enforcement through the eyes of Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, an African-American cop who has one foot firmly planted in each world," says a tweet from the official writers room for the series.

"Since then we have continued to tell stories that have explored themes of race and policing in minority communities."

"We have also asked questions about what is required to build trust and bridge these two worlds," the statement continues.

"We are watching recent events in horror and sadness along with everyone else and will continue to mine the truth about these issues in the writing of our upcoming season as we all work towards a fairer, better system."

"In the meantime, we encourage protestors to express their frustrations peacefully and implore law enforcement to deescalate conflicts, not exacerbate them, as people work through their understandable anger and grief."

Are you excited for fresh episodes of the series?

