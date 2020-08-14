The Bachelorette Taps JoJo Fletcher as Host After Chris Harrison Breaks Quarantine

The Bachelorette Season 16 was already shaping up to be the most dramatic season to date.

Now, the show is losing its host temporarily and a former Bachelorette is stepping in temporarily.

Chris Harrison’s son, Joshua, is a student Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, and the beloved host wanted to take drop his kid off at the university.

He did not wear a mask during this journey, and The Bachelorette producers will not allow him to return to his hosting duties until he has quarantined.

"The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” an insider explains to Us Weekly, adding:

“The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling.

"But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college."

Getting TV productions off the ground during the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough, so it's hard to imagine Harrison did not know he would need to take safety measures to host one of the biggest shows around.

As a result, JoJo Fletcher, a former Bachelorette has stepped in, and will likely work on the show for the next two weeks.

"He will be back in time for the last few shows,” Us Weekly adds.

The ABC juggernaut is poised to be a crazy affair when it debuts this fall.

According to reports, Clare Crawley found love early into the process with Dale Moss. We're talking 12 days into a process that was supposed to span months.

Because Crawley found love so soon, producers reportedly brought Tayshia Adams in to take over, but more recent reports suggested that this season will feature more than just two leads.

Fletcher is no stranger to the franchise, ultimately leading Season 12 and accepting a proposal from Jordan Rodgers in 2016.

They are still together today and are planning a wedding, so they are a success story of the franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.