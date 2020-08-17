The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for Patrick Dempsey's Devils, Swamp Thing, & More!

The CW's pandemic-proof fall schedule will get underway later this year.

After announcing it would be acquiring a wealth of shows to keep the lights on until its usual original fare can return to production, we have premiere dates.

World's Funniest Animals will star things off Friday, September 18.

The rest of the premieres will be during October, which is typical for The CW.

Pandora will make it's highly-anticipated return Sunday, October 4, while Iconic DC Character Swamp Thing is set to arrive Tuesday, October 6 with 90-Minute opener.

Don't get too excited: the series was axed after a single season at DC Universe, leaving a lot of storylines up in the air.

The network also has Patrick Dempsey's international thriller Devils on tap for Wednesday, October 7 paired with the sophomore opener of Coroner.

As previously reported, Supernatural begins the final leg of Its 15-season run on October 8, and will be paired with Season 3 of The Outpost.

Tell Me A Story Season 2 will hit the air Tuesday, October 13.

Here is a look at the fall schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

Most of The CW's original scripted content is set to return in January 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.