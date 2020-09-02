68 Whiskey Canceled at Paramount Network

It's the end of the line for another TV show, we're sad to report.

The latest casualty is Paramount Network's 68 Whiskey, which has been canceled after a single season on the cable network.

Deadline first reported the news.

An adaptation of the Israeli series Charlie Golf One, 68 Whiskey followed a multicultural band of Army medics stationed in Afghanistan on a base nicknamed "The Orphanage."

Together, the medics navigate a dangerous and sometimes absurd world, relying on comradery, various vices, and, occasionally, a profound sense of purpose to carry them through.

The cast included Aaron Glenane as Colin Gale, Artur Benson as Khalil, Beth Riesgraf as Sonia Holloway, Cristina Rodlo as Rosa Alvarez, Derek Theler as Sasquatch, Gage Golightly as Grace Durkin, Jade Albany as Cassola, Jeremy Tardy as Mekhi Davis, Lamont Thompson as Harlan Austin, Linc

Hand as Crash, Nicholas Coombe as Anthony Petrocelli, Sam Keeley as Cooper Roback, and Usman Ally as Captain Hazara.

The series launched in January to strong ratings, garnering 2 million viewers in Live+3 metrics, but the numbers started to slide quickly, taking it out of the Top 30 cable shows.

The cancellation comes as the cable network continues to get a lot of mileage out of Yellowstone, which wrapped a record-breaking third season last month.

The Kevin Costner-led drama continues to deliver strong ratings for the cabler which was rebranded a few years back.

But the cancellation of 68 Whiskey means the network's sole scripted show is now Yellowstone.

The news comes a few weeks after it was announced that Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris would no longer air on the cabler.

Instead, it was shipped off to Netflix with the intention of it getting a larger audience around the world.

Paramount Network is looking for more broad-skewing shows, and Emily in Paris did not fit their brand any longer.

