9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Adds Suits Alum Gina Torres as Series Regular

Gina Torres may not be playing one of Dracula's Brides (boo! hiss!), but at least she has a new TV role.

Just months after ABC passed on The Brides, the beloved Suits star is reuniting with Firefly's Tim Minear for her latest TV role.

Torres has been set to play a paramedic on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2, and the best part of the casting news is that we can confirm it is a series regular role.

She will play Tommy Vega, a parademic, who gave up her beloved job to raise her twin daughters, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything for her.

“With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family,” the official character description reads.

“Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

“We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said showrunner Tim Minear.

“I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly [where Minear served as writer and EP]. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.”

Torres most recently starred on Pearson, the brilliant, but canceled spinoff of Suits.

She appeared in a lead role for the first six seasons of Suits, and popped back up in the final seasons as Jessica Pearson.

The casting confirms that 9-1-1: Lone Star will, like many other shows, tackle the pandemic during its next season.

Production was set to get underway earlier this year, but instead, it will begin this fall, meaning fans will be waiting until early 2021 for new episodes.

She joins a cast that already includes Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Remember you can watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.