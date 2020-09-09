9-1-1: Lone Star to Stage a West Wing Reunion During Season 2

Lisa Edelstein has lined up her return to Broadcast TV, and will be staging a West Wing reunion in the process.

Per Deadline, Edelstein has joined the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 in the recurring role of Gwyneth.

Gwyneth is the ex-wife of Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and mother to their adult son T.K. (Ronan Rubinstein), who is a firefighter in the house Owen is captain of.

If you watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online, you already know that Gwyneth's arrival has been likely ever since T.K. was shot and hospitalized at the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1.

Edelstein and Lowe previously appeared together on The West Wing, so this will be a big reunion for some of their fans.

The casting announcement comes a week after it was announced that Liv Tyler was bowing out of the 9-1-1 spinoff after just one season.

Tyler, who played Michelle Blake, is exiting due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 because she resides in the United Kingdom.

While there's no confirmation she will return down the line, it is highly likely should the actress want to.

Then again, Michelle's storyline seemingly reached a conclusion during her run as a series regular.

Suits alum Gina Torres was recently announced as a new series series regular.

She will play Tommy Vega, a parademic, who gave up her beloved job to raise her twin daughters, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything for her.

“With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family,” the official character description reads.

“Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

FOX has yet to schedule 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2, but it will likely arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

