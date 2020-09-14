Dancing With the Stars Host Tyra Banks Says She Was ‘Confused’ After Being Asked To Replace Tom Bergeron

ABC's rebooted Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight (September 14), and new host Tyra Banks is opening up about her thoughts on being asked to replace longtime host Tom Bergeron.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host and executive producer said she was "confused" about being offered the job.

“‘I can’t dance.’ I was confused for a second,” she said.

The good news for fans of the series is that Tyra has said that she will not hold back if she doesn't agree with what the judges are saying about the performances.

She joked that she can't wait to go head-to-head with Bruno Tonioli ... from a distance.

“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with Bruno Tonioli, six feet apart!” she said to the outlet.

While Tyra says she can't dance, she did appear in the music video for Michael Jackson's "Black and White," and she said that she forgot the dance moves.

“I forgot the dance moves, so I’m the only one in the video doing something wrong and sticking my tongue out,” she shared.

ABC is taking the series in a new direction this season in an effort to pick up some steam in the ratings follow continued erosion.

Fans were less than thrilled about Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews getting the boot. In Bergeron's case, he was with the show since it debuted.

He's a big part of the early success, but it will also be exciting to see how the show handles having one host.

Tyra did address the backlash in an interview with Glamor in which she hoped that those who were unimpressed with the casting changed their minds.

“I hope they say, ‘You know what, I’m going to stick with this.’ Like, ‘Wow… I was wrong about that,'” she said in an interview with Glamour.

The official cast was revealed earlier this months, with reality TV stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Chrishell Stause, and Carole Baskin, as well as Nelly and Skai Jackson.

The official pairings are not being revealed ahead of the premiere, so fans will have to tune in to find out who the celebs will be working with together.

What do you think of Tyra as a host?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.