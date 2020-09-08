Ellen Degeneres Won't Dodge Scandal Discussion Upon Show's Confirmed Return

If you've been worried about the future of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, we have some good news:

The show is officially coming back!

Despite weeks of rumors that the hit talk show would not move forward with its new season amid complaints of a toxic workplace, DeGeneres herself has announced a return date.

Season 18 will hit the air September 21, according to a statement.

Initially, it was set to return Wednesday, September 9, but things change in the world of showbiz.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," host Ellen DeGeneres said in a statement.

As if that wasn't enough incentive to tune into the series following months of bad press, Ellen also said the following:

"Yes, we're gonna talk about it."

It's certainly a big thing to say, but it could help get people talking about the new season and, in turn, help to drive up the show's ratings.

While little is known about the new season beyond what DeGeneres said today, we do know that Tiffany Haddish will stop by the premiere.

People reports that other guests during the opening episodes include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen.

Comedians Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Adam Sandler are all slated to appear this season, as well as actor Orlando Bloom.

As expected, there will not be an in-studio audience due to COVID-19 precautions.

The hit series has been in the media for all the wrong reasons of late, stemming from a BuzzFeed News report in which 11 current and former staffers opened up about their experiences on the show.

There were claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, instances of racial microaggressions, as well as fear of retribution for raising complaints.

DeGeneres apologized to staff, and noted that some of the people she left in charge of the show were not doing their jobs.

That paved the way for the firings of top producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman.

DeGeneres did open up about the scandal in more detail earlier this month when she said she "wasn't perfect."

"I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," she said.

"I'm hearing that some people felt that I wasn't kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I've hurt your feelings in any way."

Andy Lassner, a producer on the series, addressed the controversy in a video on Instagram just a week ago. "Oh look who it is. If it isn't Andy Lassner," he began, speaking directly into the camera.

"Well, yes it is. Your eyes do not deceive you. I'm back. I've been away for a little bit, dealing with — you know, some stuff. You may have read about it."

"It's been a couple of rough months. But it's when we go through these things, I guess, when we learn the most about ourselves, and maybe even some growth," he continued.

"But to tell you it hasn't been rough would be a lie, and I've always been honest with you. It's been rough. But I'm back."

He concluded the video by saying, "I love you guys; I miss you and I'll talk to you soon."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.