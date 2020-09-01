Emily in Paris Gets Netflix Premiere Date: Watch the First Trailer!

Netflix is taking viewers to Paris this October.

The streamer has dropped a premiere date for Emily in Paris, the latest series from Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger), and it looks good!

Lily Collins plays Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios.

In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

The series was originally set to debut on Paramount Network, but it was announced in July that Netflix would be the exclusive home to the series.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix," said Star of the decision to move the series.

"With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

The first trailer shows off the world Emily lives in, and there are a lot of similarities to Younger, which was another fish out of water show.

Have a look at the first clip and prepare to stream all episodes October 2.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.