Emmys 2020 Winner List: Schitt's Creek and Watchmen Sweep the Awards

Mom of Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Actress, Comed

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In the Motel - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Dan Levy

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

murphy schitts

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

The Wedding to Remember - Schitt's Creek Season 6 Episode 14

Outstanding Comedy

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Confronting the Past - Succession Season 2 Episode 7

Outstanding Actor, Drama

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Billy Porter, Pose

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Euphoria - Social Justice

Outstanding Actress, Drama

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Olivia Colman, The Crown

billy crudup morning show

Supporting Actor, Drama

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Ruth Langmore

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Succession Season 2 Poster

Outstanding Drama

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

regina king watchmen

Outstanding Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Shirley Chisholm's Activism - Mrs. America Season 1 Episode 1

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Jovan Adepo

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Watchmen Racists

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

extraordinary being

Writing for a limited series

WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)

Tanya Barfield (Mrs. America, “Shirley”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)

Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)

unorthodox

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Unorthodox, Netflix (Maria Schrader)

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way,” Hulu (Lynn Shelton)

Normal People, “Episode 5,” Hulu (Lenny Abrahamson)

Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning,” HBO (Steph Green)

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Stephen Williams)

Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice,” HBO (Nicole Kassell)

Hunting with the One Percent - Succession

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession, “Hunting,” HBO (Andrij Parekh)

Homeland, “Prisoners of War,” Showtime (Lesli Linka Glatter)

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Alik Sakharov)

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” Netflix (Ben Semanoff)

Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Mark Mylod)

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Benjamin Caron)

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Netflix (Jessica Hobbs)

The Morning Show, “The Interview,” Apple TV+ (Mimi Leder

bad education

Outstanding TV Movie

WINNER: Bad Education

American Son

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Final Judging Panel - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 12

Outstanding Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

last week tonight

Outstanding Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Series (structured)

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

schitts writers

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek

Gail Mancuso — Modern Family

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Matt Shakman — The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

James Burrows — Will and Grace

Difficult Discussion - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road,” AMC (Thomas Schnauz)

Better Call Saul, “Bagman,” AMC (Gordon Smith)

Ozark, “All In,” Netflix (Chris Mundy)

Ozark, “Boss Fight,” Netflix (John Shiban)

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Miki Johnson)

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Peter Morgan)

Outstanding Music Direction

WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

A Black Lady Sketch Show Drunk History Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

apollo

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Great Hack (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)

leah remini scientology

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

WINNER: The Masked Singer (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

RuPaul Laughing - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 7

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Dancing With The Stars (ABC)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

Rita Baga Wins The First Maxi Challenge - RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (ABC)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

cosmos

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)

Queer Eye Netflix

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Clap Back Maxi Challenge - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 8

Outstanding Casting for Reality Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Born This Way (A&E)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Voice (NBC)

the cave

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)

American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

Serengeti (Rebirth)

life below zero

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

WINNER: Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

Cheer, Hit Zero (Netflix)

Queer Eye, We’re in Japan!: Japanese Holiday (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

american factory

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program

WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)

Apollo 11 (CNN)

Becoming (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Last Dance, Episode 7 (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)

cheer daytona

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)

Lego Masters, Mega City Block (Fox)

Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)

Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard (Bravo)

Why We Hate, Tools & Tactics

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: Why We Hate, Tools & Tactics (Discovery Channel)

Becoming (Netflix)

Home, Maine (Apple TV+)

McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Not Your Average Joe (Netflix)

seven worlds

Outstanding Narrator

WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, Antarctica (BBC America)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, The Happiest Place On Earth (Disney+)

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti, Destiny (Discovery Channel)

apollo 11

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

American Factory (Netflix)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Last Dance, Episode 1 (ESPN)

McMillion$, Episode 3 (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)

RuPaul Video Message - Tall - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 Episode 4

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)

Lego Masters, Mega City Block (Fox)

Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really (Netflix)

Survivor, It’s Like a Survivor Economy (CBS)

Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard (Bravo)

cheer texas

Outstanding Pictured Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer, God Blessed Texas (Netflix)

Deadliest Catch, Cold War Rivals (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero, The New World (National Geographic)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, The Ball Ball (VH1)

apollo 11 3

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)

McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)

apollo 11 2

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi Camera)

WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, The Noble Thing To Do (Netflix

91st oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

dont fuck with cats

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Closing the Net (Netflix)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

The Cave (National Geographic)

Circus of Books (Netflix)

McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)

john oliver

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

SNL Pic

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)

super bowl girls

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

John Oliver Pic

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

live in front

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)

2019 American Music Awards (ABC)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

last week tonight

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

snl poster

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

oscars 2020

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)

Super Happy Baby Yoda - The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 4

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)

Lost In Space, Ninety-Seven (Netflix)

Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)

Watchmen, See How They Fly (HBO)

Westworld, Crisis Theory (HBO)

Accepting His Fate - Vikings

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Vikings, The Best Laid Plans (History)

Devs, Episode 8 (FX on Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)

Tales From The Loop, Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Strongman (Amazon Prime Video)

Sister Night and Red Scare

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Defending Jacob, After (Apple TV Plus)

Devs, Episode 7 (FX on Hulu)

The Plot Against America, Part 1 (HBO)

Watchmen, Little Fear of Lighting (HBO)

ranch 9

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series

WINNER: The Ranch, It Ain’t My Fault (Netflix)

Bob Hearts Abishola, Ice Cream For Breakfast (CBS)

Family Reunion, Remember Black Elvis? (Netflix)

Will & Grace, Accidentally On Porpoise (NBC)

Moff Gideon - The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 7

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 7: The Reckoning (Disney+)

The End Of The F***ing World, Episode 2 (Netflix)

Homecoming, Giant (Amazon Prime Video)

Insecure, Lowkey Happy (HBO)

Insecure, Lowkey Lost (HBO)

Bow Consoles Dre - black-ish

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

WINNER: Black-ish, Hair Day (ABC)

Grace And Frankie, The Laughing Stock (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Liars (Hulu)

The Politician, Pilot (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV)

This Is Us, Strangers: Part Two (NBC)

Midge the Pinup Girl - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It’s Comedy Or Cabbage (Amazon Prime Video)

American Horror Story: 1984, The Lady In White (FX)

Hollywood, Outlaws (Netflix)

Pose, Acting Up (FX)

Star Trek: Picard, Stardust City Rag (CBS All Access)

Elnor Aboard - Star Trek: Picard Season 1 Episode 4

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: Star Trek: Picard, Absolute Candor (CBS All Access)

American Horror Story: 1984, True Killers (FX)

Hollywood, Jump (Netflix)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 6: The Prisoner (Disney+)

Pose, Love’s In Need Of Love Today (FX)

Westworld, Crisis Theory (HBO)

Adrian Veidt

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes

WINNER: Watchmen, It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice (HBO)

Carnival Row, Aisling (Amazon Prime Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 3: The Sin (Disney+)

Westworld, Parce Domine (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret

Outstanding Period Costumes

WINNER: The Crown, Cri De Coeur (Netflix)

Hollywood, A Hollywood Ending (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It’s Comedy Or Cabbage (Amazon Prime Video)

Mrs. America, Shirley (FX on Hulu)

Pose, Acting Up (FX)

Talking About Boundaries - One Day At A Time Season 4 Episode 3

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: One Day At A Time, Boundaries (Pop TV)

The Conners, Slappy Holidays (ABC)

Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC)

Will & Grace, What A Dump (NBC)

Presenting Kendall - Succession Season 2 Episode 10

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession, This Is Not For Tears (HBO)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 4: Sanctuary (Disney+)

The Mandalorian, Chapter 8: Redemption (Disney+)

Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix)

Ozark, Wartime (Netflix)

Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)

Succession, DC (HBO)

Angela as Will

Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Watchmen, A God Walks In To Abar (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Mrs. America, Phyllis (FX on Hulu)

Watchmen, It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice (HBO)

Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Jedi Baby Emerges Season 1 Episode 5

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)

Modern Family, Finale Part 1 (ABC)

The Ranch, Fadeaway (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV)

Space Force, Save Epsilon 6! (Netflix)

Agent Laurie Blake

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)

American Horror Story: 1984, Camp Redwood (FX)

Devs, Episode 3 (FX on Hulu)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Hollywood, Hooray For Hollywood (Netflix)

The Power of Teenagers - Stranger Things

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

WINNER: Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)

Better Call Saul, Bagman (AMC)

The Boys, The Name Of The Game (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard, Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 (CBS All Access)

Westworld, Parce Domine (HBO)

A Droid and a Mandalorian Walk into a Bar - The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

GLOW, The Libertines (Netflix)

Silicon Valley, Exit Event (HBO)

Space Force, The Launch (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, The Return (FX)

Ready for a Fight - The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

GLOW, Up, Up, Up (Netflix)

Space Force, The Lauch (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows, Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches (FX)

Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC)

Two Women Conflicted - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)

Big Little Lies, What Have They Done? The Bad Mother, I Want To Know (HBO)

Killing Eve, Are You From Pinner? (BBC America)

The Morning Show, In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning (Apple TV+)

Ozark, Wartime (Netflix)

Succession, This Is Not For Tears (HBO)

big mouth 2.3

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth (Netflix)

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park (Apple TV+)

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons (Fox)

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons (Fox)

Big Mouth 2.1

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program

WINNER: Big Mouth Guide To Life (Netflix)

Doctor Who: The Runaway (BBC America)

The Messy Truth VR Experience

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

WINNER: The Messy Truth VR Experience (RYOT)

Rebuilding Notre Dame (TARGO)

When We Stayed Home (TARGO)

forky

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

WINNER: Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? (Disney+)

Robot Chicken: Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert)

Holiday Murder Thing Special (Adult Swim)

Steven Universe Future: Fragments (Cartoon Network)

Watch Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC)

The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)

Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

free rayshawn

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Sephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX)

Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)

jasmine cephas jones

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)

Schitts Creek Poster

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

The Roy Family - Succession

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

WINNER: Succession (HBO)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Watchmen - Ozymandias Statue

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

Hollywood (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Shy Baldwin on Stage - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Music Supervision

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

hollywood poster

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Why We Hate (Discovery Channel)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)

cd euphoria

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

WINNER: Euphoria (HBO)

The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

shameless hq

Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program

WINNER: Shameless (Showtime)

Ballers (HBO)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

Space Force (Netflix)

rick and morty

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

watchmen pic 2

Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Normal People (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

eddie murphy snl

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

maya

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

the cave

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)

Chasing The Moon (American Experience)

(PBS)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)

One Child Nation (PBS)

RuPaul Advice - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 9

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler, Making It (NBC)

Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)

Watchmen - Sister Night

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)

American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)

Catherine The Great (HBO)

Devs (FX Networks)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Jules Learns a Shocking Secret - Euphoria Season 1 Episode 6

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

WINNER: Euphoria (HBO)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Politician (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

schitt's creek S5

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Black-ish (ABC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Politician (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

hollywood hair

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Pose (FX Networks)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

STICKS AND STONES

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

The Mandelorian Poster

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

sytycd

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance, Al Blackstone, Choreographer (FOX)

The Oscars (ABC)

Savage X Fenty Show (Amazon Prime Video)

So You Think You Can Dance, Travis Wall, Choreographer (FOX)

World Of Dance (NBC)

godfather of harlem

Outstanding Main Title Design

WINNER: Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)

Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

The Politician (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

cheer texas

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

We’re Here (HBO)

dark crystal 3

Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNERS (TIE)

: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)

; We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Commercial

WINNER: Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise Bounce – Apple AirPods Before Alexa – Amazon Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)

The Look – P&G

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in Miami

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

Mindhunter (Netflix)

Ozark, Boss Fight, Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography (Netflix)

Ozark, Civil Union, Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography (Netflix)

Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Westworld (HBO)

dave chappel sticks

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times' (ABC)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Reconciliation - Insecure

Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Insecure (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending, Trevor Ambrose, Editor (Pop TV)

Schitt’s Creek, Start Spreading The News, Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor (Pop TV)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)

ron cephas jones season 4

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

dave chappel stones

WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

snl season 46

Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

the Crown Season 3

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)

WINNER: The Crown (Netflix)

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

Susie Meyerson - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Yoda - The Mandalorian

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

bad education

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Bad Education (HBO)

American Son (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Part I - Mr. Robot

Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program

WINNER: Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Westworld (HBO)

Cherry Jones Joins Succession Season 2 Episode 5

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series

WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

