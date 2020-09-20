Emmys 2020 Winner List: Schitt's Creek and Watchmen Sweep the Awards

Emmys 2020 Winner List: Schitt's Creek and Watchmen Sweep the AwardsCarissa Pavlica at .
Here we go, people.
We have the entire list of nominees and winners for the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Find out who got a prize!
Outstanding Actress, Comed
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, Comedy
WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy
WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy
WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Comedy
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor, Drama
WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Billy Porter, Pose
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Outstanding Actress, Drama
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Supporting Actor, Drama
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Drama
WINNER: Succession
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Outstanding Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Outstanding Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Writing for a limited series
WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)
Tanya Barfield (Mrs. America, “Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)
Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
WINNER: Unorthodox, Netflix (Maria Schrader)
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way,” Hulu (Lynn Shelton)
Normal People, “Episode 5,” Hulu (Lenny Abrahamson)
Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning,” HBO (Steph Green)
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO (Stephen Williams)
Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice,” HBO (Nicole Kassell)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Succession, “Hunting,” HBO (Andrij Parekh)
Homeland, “Prisoners of War,” Showtime (Lesli Linka Glatter)
Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Alik Sakharov)
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” Netflix (Ben Semanoff)
Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Mark Mylod)
The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Benjamin Caron)
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Netflix (Jessica Hobbs)
The Morning Show, “The Interview,” Apple TV+ (Mimi Leder
Outstanding TV Movie
WINNER: Bad Education
American Son
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Outstanding Competition Series
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Series (structured)
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Andrew Cividino, Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek
Gail Mancuso — Modern Family
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Matt Shakman — The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
James Burrows — Will and Grace
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong)
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road,” AMC (Thomas Schnauz)
Better Call Saul, “Bagman,” AMC (Gordon Smith)
Ozark, “All In,” Netflix (Chris Mundy)
Ozark, “Boss Fight,” Netflix (John Shiban)
Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Netflix (Miki Johnson)
The Crown, “Aberfan,” Netflix (Peter Morgan)
Outstanding Music Direction
WINNER: The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
A Black Lady Sketch Show Drunk History Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)
73rd Annual Tony Awards
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
WINNER: The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Great Hack (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (EPIX)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
WINNER: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews (Netflix)
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
WINNER: The Masked Singer (Fox)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Dancing With The Stars (ABC)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
A Celebration Of The Music From Coco (ABC)
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
WINNER: National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet (VH1)
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)
Outstanding Casting for Reality Program
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Born This Way (A&E)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)
American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
Serengeti (Rebirth)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
WINNER: Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
Cheer, Hit Zero (Netflix)
Queer Eye, We’re in Japan!: Japanese Holiday (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Survivor (CBS)
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary or Nonfiction Program
WINNER: American Factory (Netflix)
Apollo 11 (CNN)
Becoming (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Last Dance, Episode 7 (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
WINNER: Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)
Lego Masters, Mega City Block (Fox)
Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)
Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard (Bravo)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
WINNER: Why We Hate, Tools & Tactics (Discovery Channel)
Becoming (Netflix)
Home, Maine (Apple TV+)
McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Not Your Average Joe (Netflix)
Outstanding Narrator
WINNER: David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet, Antarctica (BBC America)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (History)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen (Apple TV+)
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story, The Happiest Place On Earth (Disney+)
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti, Destiny (Discovery Channel)
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
American Factory (Netflix)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Last Dance, Episode 1 (ESPN)
McMillion$, Episode 3 (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)
Lego Masters, Mega City Block (Fox)
Queer Eye, Disabled But Not Really (Netflix)
Survivor, It’s Like a Survivor Economy (CBS)
Top Chef, The Jonathan Gold Standard (Bravo)
Outstanding Pictured Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER: Cheer, God Blessed Texas (Netflix)
Deadliest Catch, Cold War Rivals (Discovery Channel)
Life Below Zero, The New World (National Geographic)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, The Ball Ball (VH1)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)
McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Cult of Personality (Netflix)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi Camera)
WINNER: Apollo 11 (CNN)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Cheer, Daytona (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time (Epix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race, I’m That Bitch (VH1)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, The Noble Thing To Do (Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Closing the Net (Netflix)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
The Cave (National Geographic)
Circus of Books (Netflix)
McMillion$, Episode 1 (HBO)
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
WINNER: Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (Fox)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
WINNER: Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)
2019 American Music Awards (ABC)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
WINNER: The Oscars (ABC)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times (ABC)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)
Lost In Space, Ninety-Seven (Netflix)
Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)
Watchmen, See How They Fly (HBO)
Westworld, Crisis Theory (HBO)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Vikings, The Best Laid Plans (History)
Devs, Episode 8 (FX on Hulu)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)
Tales From The Loop, Loop (Amazon Prime Video)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Strongman (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)
Defending Jacob, After (Apple TV Plus)
Devs, Episode 7 (FX on Hulu)
The Plot Against America, Part 1 (HBO)
Watchmen, Little Fear of Lighting (HBO)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series
WINNER: The Ranch, It Ain’t My Fault (Netflix)
Bob Hearts Abishola, Ice Cream For Breakfast (CBS)
Family Reunion, Remember Black Elvis? (Netflix)
Will & Grace, Accidentally On Porpoise (NBC)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 7: The Reckoning (Disney+)
The End Of The F***ing World, Episode 2 (Netflix)
Homecoming, Giant (Amazon Prime Video)
Insecure, Lowkey Happy (HBO)
Insecure, Lowkey Lost (HBO)
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
WINNER: Black-ish, Hair Day (ABC)
Grace And Frankie, The Laughing Stock (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Liars (Hulu)
The Politician, Pilot (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV)
This Is Us, Strangers: Part Two (NBC)
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It’s Comedy Or Cabbage (Amazon Prime Video)
American Horror Story: 1984, The Lady In White (FX)
Hollywood, Outlaws (Netflix)
Pose, Acting Up (FX)
Star Trek: Picard, Stardust City Rag (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
WINNER: Star Trek: Picard, Absolute Candor (CBS All Access)
American Horror Story: 1984, True Killers (FX)
Hollywood, Jump (Netflix)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 6: The Prisoner (Disney+)
Pose, Love’s In Need Of Love Today (FX)
Westworld, Crisis Theory (HBO)
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes
WINNER: Watchmen, It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice (HBO)
Carnival Row, Aisling (Amazon Prime Video)
The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 3: The Sin (Disney+)
Westworld, Parce Domine (HBO)
Outstanding Period Costumes
WINNER: The Crown, Cri De Coeur (Netflix)
Hollywood, A Hollywood Ending (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, It’s Comedy Or Cabbage (Amazon Prime Video)
Mrs. America, Shirley (FX on Hulu)
Pose, Acting Up (FX)
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: One Day At A Time, Boundaries (Pop TV)
The Conners, Slappy Holidays (ABC)
Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC)
Will & Grace, What A Dump (NBC)
Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Succession, This Is Not For Tears (HBO)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 4: Sanctuary (Disney+)
The Mandalorian, Chapter 8: Redemption (Disney+)
Ozark, Fire Pink (Netflix)
Ozark, Wartime (Netflix)
Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)
Succession, DC (HBO)
Outstanding Single-camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Watchmen, A God Walks In To Abar (HBO)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Mrs. America, Phyllis (FX on Hulu)
Watchmen, It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice (HBO)
Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 2: The Child (Disney+)
Modern Family, Finale Part 1 (ABC)
The Ranch, Fadeaway (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending (Pop TV)
Space Force, Save Epsilon 6! (Netflix)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Watchmen, This Extraordinary Being (HBO)
American Horror Story: 1984, Camp Redwood (FX)
Devs, Episode 3 (FX on Hulu)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Hollywood, Hooray For Hollywood (Netflix)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
WINNER: Stranger Things, Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt (Netflix)
Better Call Saul, Bagman (AMC)
The Boys, The Name Of The Game (Amazon Prime Video)
The Crown, Aberfan (Netflix)
Star Trek: Picard, Et In Arcadia Ego: Part 2 (CBS All Access)
Westworld, Parce Domine (HBO)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
GLOW, The Libertines (Netflix)
Silicon Valley, Exit Event (HBO)
Space Force, The Launch (Netflix)
What We Do In The Shadows, The Return (FX)
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
WINNER: The Mandalorian, Chapter 1: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
GLOW, Up, Up, Up (Netflix)
Space Force, The Lauch (Netflix)
What We Do In The Shadows, Resurrection, Collaboration, Witches (FX)
Will & Grace, We Love Lucy (NBC)
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
WINNER: The Handmaid’s Tale, Household (Hulu)
Big Little Lies, What Have They Done? The Bad Mother, I Want To Know (HBO)
Killing Eve, Are You From Pinner? (BBC America)
The Morning Show, In The Dark Night Of The Soul It’s Always 3:30 In The Morning (Apple TV+)
Ozark, Wartime (Netflix)
Succession, This Is Not For Tears (HBO)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth (Netflix)
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park (Apple TV+)
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons (Fox)
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons (Fox)
Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program
WINNER: Big Mouth Guide To Life (Netflix)
Doctor Who: The Runaway (BBC America)
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
WINNER: The Messy Truth VR Experience (RYOT)
Rebuilding Notre Dame (TARGO)
When We Stayed Home (TARGO)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
WINNER: Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? (Disney+)
Robot Chicken: Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert)
Holiday Murder Thing Special (Adult Swim)
Steven Universe Future: Fragments (Cartoon Network)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Sephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
WINNER: Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! (Quibi)
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead To Me (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
WINNER: Succession (HBO)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)
Hollywood (Netflix)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Supervision
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)
Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)
Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Why We Hate (Discovery Channel)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu)
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
WINNER: Euphoria (HBO)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
This Is Us (NBC)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Stunt Coordinator For A Comedy Or Variety Program
WINNER: Shameless (Showtime)
Ballers (HBO)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)
Space Force (Netflix)
Outstanding Animated Program
WINNER: Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Outstanding Casting for Limited Series, Movie or Special
WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Normal People (Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
WINNER: The Cave (National Geographic)
Chasing The Moon (American Experience)
(PBS)
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements (HBO)
One Child Nation (PBS)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler, Making It (NBC)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
WINNER: Watchmen (HBO)
American Horror Story: 1984 (FX Networks)
Catherine The Great (HBO)
Devs (FX Networks)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
WINNER: Euphoria (HBO)
Big Little Lies (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Politician (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Black-ish (ABC)
Euphoria (HBO)
Grace And Frankie (Netflix)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Politician (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
WINNER: Hollywood (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Pose (FX Networks)
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
Ozark (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
WINNER: So You Think You Can Dance, Al Blackstone, Choreographer (FOX)
The Oscars (ABC)
Savage X Fenty Show (Amazon Prime Video)
So You Think You Can Dance, Travis Wall, Choreographer (FOX)
World Of Dance (NBC)
Outstanding Main Title Design
WINNER: Godfather Of Harlem (EPIX)
Abstract: The Art Of Design (Netflix)
Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
The Politician (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER: Cheer (Netflix)
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night (Food Network)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We’re Here (HBO)
Outstanding Children’s Program
WINNERS (TIE)
: Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (Netflix)
; We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Commercial
WINNER: Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise Bounce – Apple AirPods Before Alexa – Amazon Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA)
The Look – P&G
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (One Hour)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
The Crown (Netflix)
Mindhunter (Netflix)
Ozark, Boss Fight, Armando Salas, ASC, Director of Photography (Netflix)
Ozark, Civil Union, Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography (Netflix)
Tales From The Loop (Amazon Prime Video)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: ‘All In The Family’ and ‘Good Times' (ABC)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Insecure (HBO)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending, Trevor Ambrose, Editor (Pop TV)
Schitt’s Creek, Start Spreading The News, Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor (Pop TV)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Outstanding Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Series (One Hour or more)
WINNER: The Crown (Netflix)
Hollywood (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Watchmen (HBO)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Ozark (Netflix)
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama, Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Blacklist (NBC)
The Rookie (ABC)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Bad Education (HBO)
American Son (Netflix)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Outstanding Interactive Extension of a Linear Program
WINNER: Mr. Robot (USA Network)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Documentary or Non Fiction Series
WINNER: The Last Dance (ESPN)
American Masters (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)
