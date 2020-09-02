Erin Andrews Addresses Dancing With the Stars Firing, Admits it 'Was a Surprise'

ABC's Dancing With the Stars has a splashy new cast to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, but there is also a big change to its hosting panel.

Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron have been fired, and will be handing over the hosting duties to new Executive Producer Tyra Banks.

In a new interview with Extra, Andrews has opened up about the moment she learned she was ousted, as well as her thoughts on Banks taking over the show.

"It was a surprise," said Andrews.

"I got a phone call and I answered the phone. I was like, 'This isn't good.'"

Andrews said that she still speaks with Bergeron, as well as the pro dancers.

"I text Tom, like once a week … and the dancers as well. That's a family," she said.

"I danced on the show and then worked on the show for so many years. I always call it a Dancing with the Stars mafia — once you're in, it's really hard to break away. That's a tight-knit group."

"Tom was my ballroom quarterback. He was that show's ballroom quarterback," added Andrews of Bergeron. "He was the end-all, be-all of that show."

While Andrews will no longer be a part of the show, she wishes new host, Banks, nothing but the best.

"She can nail the smizing and the walking in gowns and heels, so good for her," she said.

The controversial decision to overhaul the show was revealed in July.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

ABC confirmed the cast Wednesday, and it includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Monica Aldama (head coach from Netflix's Cheer), Anne Heche, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, The Real host Jeannie Mai, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA superstar Charles Oakley, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

What are your thoughts on all the changes?

The series returns Monday, September 14.

