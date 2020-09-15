Mom's Allison Janney Offers First Look at Anna Faris-Less Season 8: It's a 'Whole New Territory'

Despite Anna Faris exiting Mom ahead of Season 8, production is starting up.

Leading lady, Allison Janney shared a video from the set of the hit CBS comedy, and was surrounded by her co-stars.

As expected, the cast were all donning masks in the video, which makes sense given that there's a pandemic.

“It’s a whole new territory, but we’re excited for Season 8 to begin,” Janney says in the clip.

We still don't know how Faris will be written out of the series, but we do know it's going to change the dynamic of the show in a big way.

If you watch Mom online, you know Faris has been an integral part of the series in the role of Christy.

Many fans have already voiced that they think the series should end, but the show pulls in decent ratings for CBS, so it will not be going anywhere unless it starts sagging in the ratings.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in the statement released last week.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," her statement continues.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions released their own joint statement on the stunning departure:

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us."

"We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston are all part of the cast and expected to return for Season 8.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.