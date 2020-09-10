The 100's Bob Morley Speaks Out Following Bellamy Blake's Last Stand

The 100 said goodbye to another beloved character Wednesday night, and it set the wheels in motion for a wild conclusion.

If you watch The 100 online, you know that Clarke made the fateful decision to kill her ride or die Bellamy, in what can only be described as one of the show's most polarizing scenes.

Now, Bob Morley, who plays Bellamy has opened up about being written off the series ahead of the series finale.

"What a wild and life changing ride it has been,” Morley shared in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I am deeply grateful to all that have been involved in this production over 7 long years. I’d like to thank the Crew, Cast, Writers, Production office, Casting, Vancouver, CW ,and WB," he added.

"And I want to thank the FANS that have gone along this journey with all of us."

"I have forged memories on and off set and at conventions that will burn brightly for the rest to my life. … Farewell Bellamy, it’s time for the big sleep, rest easy. You are finally free.”

Showrunner Jason Rothenberg also used social media to address Bellamy’s untimely death, posting a statement immediately after the episode finished airing on the east coast:

“For seven seasons, The 100 has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls," his post reads.

"We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show was all about: Survival. Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice.”

Rothenberg continued, “His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself."

"We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The 100 has never been a show to shy away from a controversial death, but Bellamy and Clarke seemed untouchable.

Earlier this summer, fans revolted when Bellamy was seemingly killed off, only for them to be happy upon his return.

It's unclear where the show is going, but there's a lot at stake as we head into these final episodes.

What are your thoughts on the way the death was handled?

Hit the comments below.

Catch The 100 Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.