The 100: The Times When Bellamy Blake Was The Leader He Was Looking For

The last season of The 100 has a problem.

It actually has multiple problems, but explicitly, it has a Bellamy Blake problem.

For a show that didn't always honor its male lead, at least The 100 knew that it needed Bellamy because he is the heart of everything. But The 100 Season 7 has decided to throw all that out in favor of shelving Bellamy and then bringing him back just to create conflict.

Even if Bellamy's role had to be reduced this season, that isn't an excuse for only bringing him back so far for a fake death, then a flashback to benefit someone else, and then finally having him return as a shell of who he once was.

Exploring Bellamy as he tries to find a life outside of just fighting and death is a story full of potential. Cramming it into the last few episodes (before Bellamy presumably dies early) is just an easy way not to do the work that a character like Bellamy requires.

If this was a story that the show wanted to explore, then they should have devoted an entire season to it. Instead, Bellamy represents a lot of the final season, his actions aren't consistent and don't make a lot of sense, but they are still written to cater to whatever story The 100 is telling that week.

It isn't fair to the fans, and it isn't fair to the male lead.

It is even more offputting because Bellamy is again looking to follow a leader that he believes in, instead of realizing that he has become the person for which he is always searching.

He doesn't need to follow someone else's ideas, not when, repeatedly, he has proved that he is a leader. And he isn't just a leader; he is an inspiring, smart, resourceful, and selfless leader.

When he wasn't looking, Bellamy Blake became precisely the kind of leader he yearned to see around him. So it is a shame that he doesn't realize it and that the show doesn't give him the ability to see it.

Luckily love, and appreciation will always exist when it comes to Bellamy Blake, with the audience rooting for him even when he and the show may not.

Bellamy Blake Vocalizing His True Value In Etherea

Before Bellamy suddenly joined Cadogan's cult, he was forced on a journey in Etherea where he had to fight for common sense. Since this is The 100, Bellamy ended up losing in the end, but not before giving us this reminder of who his heart is really with right now.

During The 100 Season 7 Episode 11, Bellamy fought to get back to his people and the love that lights up his soul. No matter how much this season is trying to dim that light, Bellamy is still doing everything for his people. He is manipulating and lying to Cadogan because he sees that as a way to protect his people no matter what.

It is heartbreaking that Bellamy is only in this position because it creates obstacles and stakes, but yet he still finds a way to be the leader he is looking for himself.

Bellamy Blake Proving That He Only Gets Better With A Time Jump

Not everyone was able to win against a time jump, but Bellamy Blake isn't just anyone.

The audience was thrust back into a story five years later, and not everything was easy just to accept as it was. But Bellamy, using his partner's loss to push him to be the leader he was always meant to be, that made sense.

The 100 Season 5 Episode 3 explored Bellamy at his most selfless in a role that he was born to have. He was confident in being the one to lead his people, and they wouldn't have survived without him.

Bellamy Blake Prioritizing The Act of Keeping People Safe

Being a leader means making tough choices when it comes to keeping people safe.

During The 100 Season 4 Episode 2, Bellamy chose to save his people even though that meant risking their future, and we couldn't be more proud. Bellamy is always thinking about other people, and he keeps them alive even if it takes everything out of them.

Whatever Bellamy thinks he found in other leaders throughout the seasons doesn't compare to the kind of leader he has been and the selfless choices he made.

Bellamy Blake Being The Hero In Our Story

There is nothing quite like The 100 Season 4 Episode 7, that explored Bellamy at his most vulnerable and brave.

He went out of his way in the acid rain to save a group of people he couldn't get to, and at that moment, the audience was reminded who Bellamy continues to be. He is always looking out for others and is ready to risk his own life if that means other people survive.

Everything about Bellamy Blake screams a leader that others would be lucky to follow. It's unfortunate, though, that he doesn't know the value that he continues to offer to the show.

Bellamy Blake Doing It Every Day

Even when Bellamy isn't on the "right" side, he is exactly where he is meant to be.

This isn't the first time that The 100 pushed Bellamy to follow someone without giving much context and without allowing Bellamy to show his side of things. With Pike, they decided not to follow Pike's point of view, and now with Cadogan, they are trying to rationalize Bellamy following him even when most of their ideals don't line up.

At least with Pike, there was some understanding of why Bellamy would see things his way. With Cadogan, Bellamy identifies with the idea of peace, even though he disagrees with Cadogan on almost everything else.

It is a poor attempt to spin a story that doesn't exist, but just like during The 100 Season 3 Episode 8, Bellamy is always doing it so that other people are at peace.

Bellamy Blake Gaining Respect From Another Powerful Leader

Technically, Bellamy (and Indra) weren't in charge when they were thrown into Octavia's gladiator deathmatch. But they came out of it ready to lead their people again and gained a better understanding of one another.

Bellamy and Indra bought played along into Octavia's bunker style punishment, which made Indra respect him in a way no one was expecting. It was a glimpse at something significant, and it further proved the worth that Bellamy brings to everything he does.

If Indra respects Bellamy, then so should everyone else.

Bellamy Blake Trying To Find Some Hope For Clarke

Doing better might be something that Bellamy and Clarke try to follow, but the show loves to remember that phrase at the beginning and end of each season. The middle portion of each season is muddled with death, darkness, and destruction.

But if any two people would do what Monty asked them to, it is Bellamy ane Clarke. The 100 Season 6 Episode 13 offered another look at Bellamy being there for Clarke when no one else can be.

No one understands her pain and her search for some hope the way that her partner does, and it just makes us all wish they could find one another again before the last season is over.

Bellamy Blake To The Mount Weather Rescue

The 100 might not know it, but it loves to showcase Bellamy coming to save the day.

Every season at the last possible second, he appears like the hero, making everything better. If there is a character that the narrative always trusts to arrive at the right time, it is Bellamy Blake.

But this season, you have to ask yourself, who is there to save Bellamy when he needs it?

Bellamy Blake Knowing His Priorities

Contrary to what The 100 Season 7 is trying to showcase, Bellamy is always on the right side.

When he is allowed to lead the story instead of having the story lead him, he is always the best version of himself. But he struggles to accept that he doesn't need to look around for direction, not when he is the one creating it for everyone else.

The Bellamy, who went off to save his people during The 100 Season 3 Episode 1, is the guy we all would place bets on. If anyone is worthy of taking the test to rescue all of humanity, there isn't anyone quite like Bellamy Blake.

Bellamy Blake's Entire Season 6 Clarke Griffin Saga

Bellamy Blake's arc during The 100 Season 6 honestly, deserves its own section because he took being a leader to another level when it came to Clarke.

There was already no question of how far Bellamy was willing to go for Clarke, but the reminder was still very much appreciated. The 100 Season 6 Episode 10 perfectly encapsulated that he would never stop trying to bring her back to life.

It was a comforting look at what Bellamy Blake manages to represent, the love that shines through for his chosen ones.

Bellamy Blake's Star Power Even When The Show Pretends He Doesn't Exist

The way that Bellamy stole the show during The 100 Season 7 Episode 5 came as a surprise to absolutely no one.

With the audience watching the final season through the lens of waiting for Bellamy to finally come back, his power over the show has never been stronger. He defines The 100 in a way that the show doesn't want to admit to, but that doesn't mean it doesn't show.

Because of course, Bellamy's first appearance back was just him being there for his sister again. The hero in every story, Bellamy can't help the safety he offers with even one brief appearance.

Bellamy Blake Knowing When To Pass The Power

Speaking of power, it isn't always about having it when sometimes it is all about passing it over when necessary.

Bellamy Blake doesn't exist as his own leader; he pulls from his co-leader and knows when she deserves to take on the power. While their people were still mad at Clarke, Bellamy saw how sorry she was and knew that she would look out for them in Sanctum no matter what.

He offered her trust when many others in their group didn't want to, which is why we trust him no matter what.

Bellamy Blake: In Disguise

Being a leader isn't always about leading others; it can be about how you leader yourself.

No matter how dangerous, having a game plan is always the first step to doing the work yourself. That is definitely what Bellamy did when he went out of his way to track down Clarke during The 100 Season 3 Episode 2, even becoming a grounder in the process.

It is highly likely that Bellamy forgets all the sacrifices and scary missions he goes on for others, but the audience never will.

Bellamy Blake Transcending With A Speech

Just like Clarke, we could watch Bellamy give motivational speeches all day (and night) in Sanctum.

Who cares about how Cadogan peddles transcending into an afterlife as a Groot shaped light form in a cave? The way that Bellamy takes up space now is more important than what some random guy who saw the Book of Mormon on Broadway decided to sell him on that week.

It's frustrating to see Bellamy from The 100 Season 6 Episode 12 because he isn't any different from who we see on our screens now. The only difference is how the show is trying to stifle him as if he needs to follow someone after years of leading others.

Bellamy Blake's Man Power

Actions speak louder than words.

That isn't always the case, yet sometimes it is all about having someone in your corner to keep you safe. Like he always does, Bellamy came through during The 100 Season 3 Episode 15, when he kept Clarke safe as she tried to save humanity.

It may not sound like much, but it is everything at the same time.

Bellamy Blake Finding What Keeps Him Going

Every leader needs to find what inspires them. What causes them to be a leader and to make the decisions that they do?

For Cadogan, it is a twisted obsession with not having any feelings, not valuing relationships, and not seeing common sense. For Bellamy, it focuses on loved ones, putting worth on the connections he has with those in his life, and a drive to make sure people stay alive.

But it is up to you which leader to follow; the choice is yours.

Bellamy Blake's Connection To His Emotions

A leader knows what their people need, which can sometimes be just a good talk.

Now Bellamy is no stranger to conversations, especially with how he attempted to visit every person he cared about in Bardo to talk things out. A reasonable leader sees the value in honesty and support, even if things don't always make sense.

Bellamy was there for Raven during The 100 Season 4 Episode 12, promising her that they would survive this but only with her. That is why it is so upsetting that the show only remembers Raven when they need her to question Bellamy (and Clarke).

But on the other side, they don't mind having her understand people like Murphy and Echo, even at their most self-destructive.

Bellamy Blake Letting Someone Else Show Him His Value

There is no one quite like Clarke Griffin in Bellamy Blake's life.

She sees him for who he really is, including a person who doesn't see the immense value he offers to the world. During The 100 Season 1 Episode 8, Clarke offered Bellamy precisely what he needed to take on a leadership role.

She gave him trust and validation as his soulmate, which only made him believe in himself more.

Now, if only Bellamy and Clarke could find a way to see one another after The 100 Season 7 Episode 12, put them on different sides once again. There's nothing like not giving them any storylines in the final season, only to finally bring them both back as hollow versions within their relationship.

Bellamy Blake Blowing Our Minds Yet Again

Bellamy Blake doesn't have to do what he does for every single person around him, but he does.

When he found Mel hanging over a cliff, he didn't even hesitate to get her back safely. The most simple act and the one that you will find with every leader; they are caring about each person on their own.

Regardless of what the narrative is pretending that Bellamy is following, at his core, he is still looking out for everyone individually.

Bellamy Blake Inspiring Others Like No One Else Could

It takes a special kind of person (and leader) to stop someone from dying with just words.

Bellamy somehow managed to make that happen when he reminded Gaia that she can't let go yet. She had so much more she needed to do, especially for Madi, which was exactly what she needed to hear.

This trait not only speaks to who Bellamy is as a leader to his people but also who he is as a compassionate human being.

Bellamy Blake Refusing To Make The Same Mistake Again

Many of the choices that Bellamy makes as a leader have imprints of Clarke still left on them. Because as much as Bellamy exists as a leader all on his own, he only gets better with his other half working with him.

Bellamy and Clarke only manage to make each other's leadership better because they compliment each other.

So Bellamy going back for his friends during The 100 Season 5 Episode 13 is a strong decision that directly goes back to him, thinking he lost Clarke when he left her behind. A good leader learns from his mistakes.

Bellamy Blake Doing What Clarke Griffin Would Have Done

During The 100 Season 6 Episode 6, Bellamy had to make one of the hardest choices so far. He had to put away the pain that he felt after "losing" Clarke to lead their people alone.

He was there for Madi, and he was there to show a good example instead of burning Sanctum down.

It was a perfect reminder that no one else could take on a leadership role like Bellamy could.

Bellamy Blake Looking Out For As Many Lives As Possible

Bellamy spent most of his time during The 100 Season 2 being tortured or risking his life.

He should have just helped from the inside and left, but instead, he prioritized keeping the innocent people there alive. He wasn't looking for revenge at the cost of the people in Mount Weather who didn't know anything.

This was the beginning of a consistent pattern where Bellamy showed that he cared for others, always letting that influence his choices.

Bellamy Blake Easing The Guilt From His Soulmate

Sometimes being a leader is about giving advice instead of trying to say you were right.

Bellamy and Clarke's relationship was still rocky as they tried to figure out a way to lead together, but he was there to take some of the guilt off her shoulders.

Obviously, some of that had to do with him inadvertently finding his other half, but mostly it was the signs of a good leader.

Bonus:

The show's final season has done everything it could to prove that it doesn't care about Bellamy.

It removed him from the narrative. It used its dialogue to judge Bellamy when he wasn't around. It brought him back to waste his screentime on scenes that did nothing for him as a character.

Now it is writing him as an antagonist in his last few scenes on the show, proving that it never knew how to care about the character properly.

But if there is anything we learned this season, it is to trust Bellamy Blake.

Always.

------------------

What did you think Bellamy's best leadership moment was? How much do you miss Bellamy believing in himself as a leader? Which season did you love the most for Bellamy?

What do you wish for Bellamy this season? How much hope do you have for his remaining episodes on The 100? On a scale of 1 to 100, how worried are you about Bellamy dying and becoming that weird Groot like light form on Etherea?

For any The 100 fans looking for some nostalgia as the series concludes, TV Fanatic has a surprise interview series for you! "Looking Back On The 100" centers on monumental cast members and characters from the show that left their mark.

We spoke with Eli Goree about his time on the show, as well as Michael Beach about the journey he had, and we even took a walk down memory lane with Christopher Larkin and Aaron Ginsburg. We even checked in with Zach McGowan about that surprise return to the show.

We also spoke with Leah Gibson about #GinaWasReal and Nadia Hilker about creating the character of Luna.



Chai Hansen also looked back at the show with us when it came to his time on it as Ilian. And Charmaine DeGraté expanded on her writing journey with the show, as well as what it was like to write for Bellamy and Octavia Blake.



Eve Harlow spoke with us as well about Maya's pure presence on the show and about Maya's relationship with Jasper. Ivana Milicevic reflected on the message that Diyoza left behind after her exit. Lee Majdoub also shared about Nelson's connections and his final moments on the show.



Keep checking TV Fanatic for more upcoming interviews with surprise cast members from seasons past!

The 100 airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Share all your thoughts with us in the comments section!

Stick around TV Fanatic for more features, slideshows, episode previews, interviews, and reviews of the upcoming season, and watch The 100 online if you need to catch up on the adventure.

Yana Grebenyuk is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.