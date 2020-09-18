The Boys Showrunner Responds to Negative Fan Reviews

If you're a fan of The Boys, then there's a good chance you were thrown for a loop when The Boys Season 2 launched.

The Amazon Prime series opted for a weekly rollout this year, with three episodes launching on week one, followed by new episodes weekly.

Fans have been largely unimpressed because The Boys Season 1 dropped all episodes at once, and given that there is less TV around than there was a few months ago, fans are looking for more content.

In response to the weekly episodes, fans have review-bombed the series, offering up a lot of one-star reviews to vent their frustration.

Eric Kripke responded to the fans in a creative way ... with an edited clip of the series, featuring Homelander sifting through the reviews, and he's not impressed.

"Homelander has... feelings... about the 1 star reviews. (NEW EP TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT)," Kripke wrote on Twitter.

Kripke previously addressed the rollout plan in an interview with Collider, and noted that it was not a decision from Amazon.

"The airing schedule came actually when we were pretty close to being done – probably 3/4ths of the way through post-production," he said.

"For the record, it didn't come from Amazon. It came from the producers… we're the ones who pitched them.

"A lot of people over there were actually reluctant because it was a new idea, or they don't do it that often. We really wanted it and Amazon ended up agreeing that they'd give it a try."

Kripke explained that airing all episodes in airing all the episodes in one go, "it becomes a sugar rush of a binge," which makes sense.

Many shows that drop all episodes at once are only remembered for a few weeks before fading out until the next season comes out.

"I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy," he added.

The Boys streams new episodes Thursdays on Amazon.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.