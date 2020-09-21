The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Canceled at Netflix

It's game over for another Netflix original.

Per THR, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has been canceled after a single season.

The series, which was a prequel to Jim Henson's 1983 movie, won an Emmy for outstanding children's program just days ago.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," said executive producer Lisa Henson.

"We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes, and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future."

"Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling," the statement continues.

"Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant."

"We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for outstanding children's program."

"We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world," said Netflix in a statement.

"We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

The show’s voice cast included Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and Anya Taylor-Joy (Split).

The series joins The Society and I Am Not Okay With This as the streamer's latest one-and-done series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.