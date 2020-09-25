The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Reveals Daryl and Carol Spin-Off Will be Completely Different

The world of The Walking Dead is ending as we know it with The Walking Dead Season 11.

But two fan-favorites will continue to be on TV screens thanks to AMC ordering a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) follow-up.

And if you thought the new series would be similar to the parent series, then we have some news.

Reedus appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tee up the forthcoming season finale, as well as the new series.

"It's a different type of show," he explained, adding that "It'll be completely different."

There's no indication about how different it will be, but it's good news for fans of the franchise.

By the time The Walking Dead ends in 2023, fans will have followed Daryl and Carol for almost 13 years, so it makes sense to switch things up.

Reedus is even open to the idea of a the new show being a comedy.

"It would be funny, I think [if it was a sitcom], to have these two characters explain to the world who they are... That could be funny," he agreed.

AMC picked up the spinoff a few weeks ago.

"Of course, I've always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I've also long been intrigued with 'Daryl and Carol,' and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound," said McBride of the series order.

"Their shared history is long, and each's own personal fight to survive, even longer - the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal."

"But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I'm very curious!"

"Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She's like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I'm very excited!"

"I feel incredibly honored to be a part of 'The Walking Dead.' This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I'm thankful for AMC's love and support and know there's so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world."

"Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick)," Reedus added.

"I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."

