Tyra Banks Defends Her Dancing With the Stars Addition: "The Ratings Are Way Up!"

Viewers have been vocal about the addition of Tyra Banks to Dancing With the Stars.

Given that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were both fired ahead of her casting, many fans flooded social media criticizing the series.

Tyra has been a great addition to the cast and has helped reinvigorate a series that was stuck in a lull.

With a new energy, the ratings have soared.

“It is always challenging when you step into something. At the same time, I knew what I was getting into,” Tyra told Parade.com when asked about the negative response to the changes.

“You do know that when you’re stepping into something new, people are like, ‘I want what I’m used to.’ But at the same time, my ratings are up 38 percent, which is unprecedented crazy, crazy numbers, and so that’s the validation that we’re doing something right,” she continued.

Indeed, the series has soared in the ratings, and it signals that the people who are tuning in are enjoying the rejigged format.

Tyra, who is also an Executive Producer, opened up about her praise for her co-stars who helped the show rise to ratings heights this season.

“It’s not just me, it’s the cast, it’s the judges, it’s this next-level producing that is creating this beautiful thing that more people than ever are watching, so I’m happy to be here,” the host said.

Tyra has been open via social media about the success of Season 29, recently pointing out that the show was the highest-rated in the demo last Tuesday, a night the show was moved to because of sports programming.

The casting for the celebrities has resulted in one of the better years for the show.

Carole Baskin was a weird pick, and the tiger-related dances have not went down well with anyone, resulting in her early exit in the competition.

But reality TV stars such as Nev Schulman and Kaitlyn Bristowe have emerged as ones to watch in the competition.

What are your thoughts on Tyra's comments?

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

