90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season Episode 15 Review: Ready or Not

Let the saga continue.

For the most part, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 1 Episode 15 was short on drama. It picked up where it left, and the most tension-filled moments were Kenny meeting Armando's family, Sumit confronting his parents, and Ari finding out that she's going to have her baby early.

But it still made for a solid installment, and the rest of the season looks crazy.

Tim and Melyza are one of the weakest aspects of this season. It's hard to understand why either of them is trying to make this relationship work when it's evident they're over.

Melyza doesn't trust Tim anymore, and he's holding onto something that doesn't exist. Their relationship is over, and the sooner both of them recognize it, the better off they'll both be.

It's not fair that Melyza is with someone who has betrayed and hurt her like this, nor is it for Tim to spend the rest of his days atoning for something of which Melyza can't forgive.

Tim was off attempting to get some company to sponsor him so he can work in Colombia, but what's the use? Meanwhile, Melyza was confiding in her brother and friend about something she's keeping from Tim.

In something reminiscent of the Ross/Rachel "we were on a break" debacle, Melyza was having sex with someone else while she and Tim broke up, but she hasn't told him.

She knows that she can't harp about honesty and not share this with him, but it also makes you wonder if their breakup was official and if both of them knew they were apart at the time.

They never seem on the same page when they discuss the events of what happened after Tim's infidelity, so it's hard to pinpoint what was happening.

Melyza keeping it from him this long seems like it was something she did to get back at him, which again calls into question their relationship status at the time.

Her brother and friend rightfully told her the situation was complicated, and they wished her luck. The problem is both of their friends and family feel like the relationship should be over. Melyza isn't feeling it at all, and Tim is coming across desperate.

No one cares about these two. End it and move on!

Brittany and Yazan's situation is rife with drama often, but it's another case of two people who should not be together.

Brittany arrived in Chicago and spent some quality time with her mother, who she looks so much like, and it all felt so off. Are they close? Do they ever see each other?

Brittany's mom gave her advice as if she was reading platitudes out of fortune cookies. "Don't ever change," and "follow your heart." It all felt disconnected.

As for her divorce hearing, lo and behold, it didn't go as planned, and she's still married. Are we surprised? Nope.

Are we bored? Possibly.

Do we believe anything that Brittany said about how the courts didn't file the paperwork properly or missed it, and now she has to start the process over again? Not really, but whatever it takes to manufacture a storyline for more airtime.

The lack of divorce proceedings rendered Brittany's trip to Chicago pointless, and now she'll have to buy herself more time in telling Yazan and his parents the truth.

If it felt as if Brittany had real intentions in marrying Yazan, maybe it would be more interesting, but does anyone believe these two are in it for the long-haul? Their relationship is so unconvincing.

Jenny and Sumit's relationship is downright complicated, and there are so many different narratives flying around. Who is telling the truth? Heaven's knows!

We now know that Sumit and Jenny's relationship was far longer and deeper than we initially thought. Jenny spent significant time with Sumit's parents, and some of their animosity toward her is more understandable than Jenny has led us to think.

Sumit's feelings for Jenny are real. Is anyone still calling them into question after all of this? He's going toe-to-toe with his family over this woman.

Sumit's sitdown with his parents was utterly heartbreaking, and it got super tense a few times when Sumit bordered on explosive.

I think the most shocking, disturbing, and upsetting part was when Sumit discussed the nature of his marriage and how depressed he was.

It sounds as though Sumit's father was so desperate to get Sumit married that the woman he chose for him wasn't the best choice.

They didn't go into too many details, but it was a decision both his parents regretted.

Sumit seemed to feel as though his parents left him hanging out to dry when they saw how bad things were and how much he was hurting.

He stopped talking to his parents about things, and when he reminded them that he tried to commit suicide three times, they were emotional, but it didn't come across as new information.

He hated the fact that he had to make the first moves toward divorce, and he felt as though they would've sat back and not did anything, if not for him.

It's a lot to unpack there, and there's so much of the story we're not getting and probably don't need, but it was an emotional affair for all of them.

It doesn't sound as though they came to any conclusion about accepting Jenny. Sumit is fighting against a centuries-old caste system, and parents set in their beliefs, but there was an understanding among them.

Jenny has to be more patient and considerate about all of this, though. She doesn't take their culture and customs into consideration, and she's so put off by Sumit's family not accepting her that she doesn't consider the tough spot Sumit is in.

He doesn't want to choose between Jenny and his parents, and he's said that to all parties. Unfortunately, it feels as though they're pressuring him to choose on both sides.

Kenny has a similar issue where his expectations are high, and he can't see past what he wants and hopes for enough to sympathize with Armando and celebrate the small victories.

Kenny wants instant acceptance of Armando's sexuality, Kenny, and their engagement from Armando's family. He wants everything to go from zero to 100 without having to deal with the mess in between.

It's not realistic, and it's not how things work.

Armando was a ball of nerves the entire car ride to his parents' house, and it continued during the evening with his family. Armando knows his family best, so it was frustrating that Kenny wanted Armando to tell them everything at once.

Kenny didn't want to feel as though Armando was hiding him, and he's struggling enough with Armando's trepidation being openly affectionate in public.

But Armando is under a lot of pressure, and it's new and different for him than it is for Kenny, and sometimes I wish Kenny was more considerate of that.

Kenny and Hannah's hug was the absolute cutest thing ever, but it was awkward with so many family members sitting there staring at them, and Armando's father nowhere to be found.

I love Kenny to pieces, but there's no excuse for him regarding not learning Spanish. If he knew conversational Spanish, it would've made things so much easier for him and Armando with Armando's family.

In a sense, Armando felt alone dealing with his family, and Kenny felt out of the loop. The language barrier was brutal, and it was one more obstacle stacked against them.

Kenny said he wanted to say all of these things to Armando's mother, but he doesn't know the language. Maybe if he was better prepared, it could help matters.

He saw that Armando's mother was trying, but he also stated her body language was telling him that she was uncomfortable and ashamed.

They said Armando's father wasn't feeling well, but he did eventually come to the door to shake Kenny's hand and hug Armando before heading back inside.

Kenny was upset that Armando's father barely made eye contact and retreated to his room, but where do things go when they don't speak the same language, and why can't Kenny see the small victory?

Kenny isn't giving Armando's family any space or time to adapt or process, and that's not fair. His fears that they'll make him the villain are valid, and I felt awful for him, too.

It's not an easy situation for any of them. Armando's family handled things better than expected, given the surprise of it all, how different this is for them, and the language barrier.

They even wanted to know if they were invited to the wedding. Armando is right; Kenny does need to look at the positives here.

Ariela and Biniyam have their fair share of culture clashes too, and unfortunately, while moving to Ethiopia is a lot for anyone to deal with, Ari is still whiny.

She talked Bini into moving into an apartment by the hospital, and it's probably out of their price range, but it was best for their family.

But then she expressed distaste in the furniture and setup. Then they had to discuss more plans.

Bini intended to work two jobs so that he can support his family since it's expected of him to do so by Ari, her mother, and his family too.

But then Ari also wants Bini to be with her and the baby for the first month, and she wants him to help her take care of their child. She doesn't want him to work all the time, nor does she want to be left alone in Ethiopia by herself.

These requests are unrealistic, and the more Ari talks about things like this, the clearer her privilege is. If she wants to stay at home to take care of their child, and she wants to have money to afford everything, then she has to accept that Bini needs to work a lot.

Bini is in a difficult situation here. He knows Ari's family will regard him as a loser if he can't provide for Ari and their kid. He also knows that if he doesn't appease Ari, she'll be ready to go home and take their baby with her.

Ari has high expectations and requests, but she doesn't have a realistic idea of what that looks like in Ethiopia.

Bini knows he has to work hard at least two of his jobs to take care of his family, and he needs transportation to do that. they can't afford the cost of repeated public transportation, but pricing in Ethiopia is different than America.

Ari was having a conniption when she saw that a decade-old, used car was still $20k even though he explained to her why that was. And no amount of her talking about what it's like in America is going to change how things are in Africa.

Bini is getting frustrated by the constant comparisons and Ari's refusal to accept the different cultures, customs, and countries. She does come across naive.

And now their baby is coming sooner rather than later. It's a week before her due date, but because of the baby being breech, they have to perform a c-section.

Ari is scared out of her mind and freaked out about this, and you can't blame her. Who wants to have major abdominal surgery in another country?

Her parents aren't there yet. They'll be coming later on, but that leaves her scared, in another country, among people who speak a different language than her.

Ari is overly dramatic on a good day. Can you imagine what she's going to be like now when she has every reason to freak out?

Over to you, 90 Day Fanatics. Should they just scrap Melyza and Tom's storyline? Do you think Brittany ever filed the paperwork for divorce or is this a ruse?

What are your thoughts on Ari and Bini? Do you think Jenny and Kenny need to be more considerate of Sumit and Armando's family situations?

